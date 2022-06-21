Key Trends and Opportunities in the Global Water Filtration Market to 2027: Chlorine-Free Operations, Regulations on Wastewater Treatment and Increasing Demand from Industrial Applications

Dublin, June 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Water Filtration: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Filtration and reuse of wastewater has become a growing practice worldwide. In areas where water scarcity affects economic development, in fields such as agriculture and manufacturing, the treatment and reuse of wastewater is of utmost importance. Treatment also prevents water resources, such as lakes, rivers and the sea, from being polluted by waste discharge.



Wastewater treatment and reuse can be an expensive process. However, industry suppliers and government bodies are seeking ways to keep costs down, particularly for secondary treatment, which usually entails additional investment and operational costs. Consider a country such as India, with a large and growing population and thus a very high need for water, but where water resources are scarce. The central government is taking bold steps and has presented multiple government policies that states can choose to work with.

Groundwater levels are declining at a fast pace. Around 21 major cities of India including Delhi, Bangalore and Hyderabad, might run out of groundwater, which would affect the lives of more than 100 million people. Many feel it is past time for India to act on wastewater treatment and its reuse. This would also bring about many opportunities for companies involved in the water treatment industry.

The report covers the technological, economic and business considerations of the water filtration market, with analyses and forecasts provided for the global market. The report explores the market forces relevant to water filtration and their areas of application.

Regional market are presented by type of water filtration along with growth forecasts through 2027. Estimates of sales are based on the price in the supply chain at which the water filters are procured by the manufacturers.

International aspects are analyzed for all world regions and types of water filtration technology. Brief profiles of major global manufacturers are presented.

The COVID-19 pandemic halted the progress of economies worldwide. After taking measures to lock down their respective countries to contain the spread of the coronavirus, especially in affected cities, various governments worldwide also took many measures necessary to resuscitate their economies.

The Report Includes

An overview of the global markets for water filtration technology

Analyses of the global market trends, with data from 2021, estimates for 2022 and 2023, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2027

Estimation and forecast the water filtration systems market size, and quantification of the market potential by filter type, technology, application, and geographic region

Country specific data and market value analysis for the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, U.K, Japan, China and India, among others

Discussion on filtration mechanism, development of water filters, and factors affecting growth

Information on global water supply and demand, global wastewater production, human health implications, and a brief discussion of wastewater reuse and recycling

Identification of market drivers, restraints and other forces impacting the global water filtration market, and assessment of new developments in the industry

Market share analysis of the key companies of the industry and coverage of their proprietary technologies, strategic alliances, and other key market strategies

Comprehensive company profiles of the leading global players, including 3M Co., Alfa Laval, Evoqua Water Technologies LLC, Hydranautics, Mann+Hummel, and Toray Industries, Inc



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights



Chapter 3 Market Overview

Water Filtration

Global Water Supplies

Water Shortages and Drought

Water Supply Sources

Global Water Demand

Global Wastewater Production and Treatment

Global Wastewater Reuse and Recycling

Impact of the Coronavirus on the Global Economy

Impact on Demand

Impact on Supply

Chapter 4 Market Dynamics

Drivers Regulations on Wastewater Treatment Chlorine-Free Operations Increase in Demand from Industrial Applications

Challenges High Maintenance

Opportunities Rise in Demand for Non-Chemical Water Treatment Techniques Growth in Developing Nations Advanced Water Treatment Technologies to Boost the Market

Wastewater Filtration Drawbacks Exposure to Harmful Pollutants Public Perception Cost and Economic Risk



Chapter 5 Water Filtration Market by Filter Type

Depth Filters

Surface Filters

Chapter 6 Water Filtration Market by Technology

Membrane-Based

Type of Membranes

Membrane Materials

Forms of Membranes

Manufacturing Technologies

Non-Membrane-Based

Chapter 7 Water Filtration Market by Application

Water Purification Systems

Municipal

Industrial

Desalination Systems

Seawater

Brackish Water

Chapter 8 Water Filtration Market by Region

Chapter 9 Company Profiles

3M Co.

Alfa Laval

Applied Membranes

Asahi Kasei Corp.

Dupont

Entegris, Inc.

Evoqua Water Technologies

Hydranautics (A Nitto Group Company)

Koch Separation Solutions

Mann+Hummel

Pall Corp.

Pentair

Suez Water Technologies & Solutions

Synder Filtration

Toray Industries

