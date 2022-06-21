Global advanced metering infrastructure (AMI) market size to reach USD 13,898 million by 2028

Pune, India, June 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to MarketStudyReport, global advanced metering infrastructure market is expected to generate revenues worth USD 13,898 million by the year 2028. Evolving generating capacities emerging economies, swift technological developments in the energy production equipment sector are the prime factors driving the overall market growth.





It entails a comprehensive study of backdated information and current dynamics to predict the growth pattern of this marketplace over 2022-2028. The various market segmentations are also evaluated to understand the prevailing trends and revenue-generating opportunities found in this industry vertical, further allowing for-profit enticing decisions among investors.

The primary goal of AMIs is to track and manage the use of energy resources. The technology improves on existing AMR (advanced meter reading) by allowing bi-directional meter communication, which allows for automatic real-time data collecting and bi-directional data transmission throughout the grid. To that effect, rapidly depleting non-renewable resources and growing demand for efficient utility solutions that adhere to regulatory mandates are also aiding towards the market expansion.

The use of AMI-integrated meters in smart grids for housing developments, industrial, and other infrastructure developments bode well for the overall market development. Through excellent load control, reliability, and the implementation of AMI in utility designs dramatically decreases total operating expenses.

Advanced metering infrastructure also helps save energy sources and other utility stations, lower their carbon footprint by supporting energy-saving initiatives, and improved outage management services, thus favoring the overall market scenario.

Proliferating sales of smart meters owing to increasing construction of new power plants, the rehabilitation of existing power-producing facilities, and the transfer to energy-efficient models are also adding traction to advanced metering infrastructure market size

Highlighting the market segmentation

Global advanced metering infrastructure marketplace is segmented on the basis of product type, end-user reach, and regional overview. By product type, the market is segregated into smart metering devices, meter communication infrastructure, software, and services.

The software segment is further split into meter data analytics, mater data management, and others. The smart metering devices segment is also bifurcated on the basis of gas, water, and electricity.

In terms of the end-user scope, this business space is divided into commercial, residential, and industrial segments.

Regional analysis overview

The regional landscape of the global advanced metering infrastructure industry consists of North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East & Africa, and Latin America.

Summarizing the competitive landscape

The key players in the worldwide metering infrastructure market include Aclara Technologies LLC, Itron Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Landis+Gyr AG, Ningbo Sanxing Medical & Electric Co. Ltd., NARI Group Corporation, OK a.m.b.a. (Kamstrup B.V.), Secure Meters Pvt. Ltd., Osaki Electric Co. Ltd., Siemens AG, Xylem Inc., and Wasion Holdings Ltd.

Global Advanced Metering Infrastructure Market by Product Type (Revenue, USD Million, 2018-2028)

Meter Communication Infrastructure

Smart Metering Devices

Electricity Water Gas

Software

Meter Data Management Meter Data Analytics Others

Services





Global Advanced Metering Infrastructure Market by End User (Revenue, USD Million, 2018-2028)

Industrial

Commercial

Residential

Global Advanced Metering Infrastructure Market by Regional Overview (Revenue, USD Million, 2018-2028)

Asia Pacific

North America

Europe

The Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Global Advanced Metering Infrastructure Market by Key Players (Revenue, USD Million, 2018-2028)

Aclara Technologies LLC

Itron Inc.

Honeywell International Inc.

Landis+Gyr AG

Ningbo Sanxing Medical & Electric Co. Ltd.

NARI Group Corporation

OK a.m.b.a. (Kamstrup B.V.)

Secure Meters Pvt. Ltd.

Osaki Electric Co. Ltd.

Siemens AG, Xylem Inc.

Wasion Holdings Ltd.

Table of Content:

Part 1. Summary

Part 2. Introduction

Study period

Geographical scope

Market segmentation

Part 3. Advanced metering infrastructure market overview

Part 4. Market breakdown by product

Meter communication infrastructure

Smart metering devices (electricity, water, and gas)

Software (meter data management, meter data analytics, others)

Services

Part 5. Market breakdown by end user

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Part 6. Market breakdown by region

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Rest of the World (ROW)

Part 7. Key companies

Aclara Technologies LLC

Honeywell International Inc.

Itron, Inc.

Landis+Gyr AG

NARI Group Corporation

Ningbo Sanxing Medical & Electric Co., Ltd.

OK a.m.b.a. (Kamstrup B.V.)

Osaki Electric Co., Ltd.

Secure Meters Pvt Ltd.

Siemens AG

Wasion Holdings Ltd.

Xylem Inc.

Part 8. Methodology

