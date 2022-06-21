Beige Shacket Women Launched - Frank And Oak Canada's New Ladies Overshirt Sustainable Jacket

Montreal, June 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Montreal, Quebec -

Frank And Oak, a sustainable fashion brand from Canada, is urging customers to check out one of the best items in its product lineup that is particularly suited for the current Spring season – the French Terry Overshirt for women. Readers can view the beige version of the overshirt by heading over to the link: https://ca.frankandoak.com/products/2120361-079

The French Terry Overshirt for women from Frank And Oak is available in 3 different colours namely beige, purple, and mocha. Each colour variant is available for $99.50. Readers can also benefit from the store’s interest-free payment options that allow them to pay for the item in 4 instalments of $24.87 each. The item is available in 6 sizes – XXS, XS, S, M, L, and XL. The overshirt is made from sustainable and recycled materials; it comprises a material that is a mix of 80% organic cotton and 20% recycled polyester.

A spokesperson for the company explains the reasoning behind choosing eco-friendly and sustainable materials: “Our brand is built on the foundation of sustainability. We strive toward following business practices that conserve the beauty and biodiversity of Mother Earth. We have extended careful thought and consideration in picking each component of our supply chain. The farmers who are providing us with the raw materials are paid fairly for their effort. The manufacturing processes that we use further down the product pipeline also adhere strictly to the company’s core mission of reusing, reducing, and recycling. To that measure, the cotton that we have used in crafting the French Terry Overshirt for women is responsibly grown and harvested using sustainable methods. The polyester fabric that we use in the item is composed of yarns made from discarded plastic, mainly plastic bottles. The hard plastic from the bottles is shredded down into miniature chips which are then spun into new polyester yarn and woven into fabric. Shopping with Frank And Oak is the best way to ensure that not only is your money being spent on great products but it is also going towards efforts that are making a real dent in the fight for the preservation of our little blue planet.

Apart from the material choices that demonstrate Frank And Oak’s dedication to creating and growing a fashion brand with an emphasis on sustainable clothing, the French Terry Overshirt for women is also packed with features that drastically increase its utility. First, the fit of the overshirt is described as loose since it is primarily aimed at being comfortable to wear. Second, it has long sleeves with dropped shoulders that provide ample protection for the wearer from the windchill which is a real concern in spring. Finally, it also comes packed with other quality of life design choices such as two patch pockets at the front, two side seam pockets with jersey lining, and a buttoned-up closure.

Customers who want to order the item online can opt for either standard shipping or express shipping. Standard shipping is free if the total cost of the order is over $75. For orders below $75, standard shipping costs are $10 for deliveries within Canada and $15 for deliveries within the United States. Standard shipping delivery times vary between 3 to 5 days. Those who need the item sooner can opt for express shipping. Express shipping (2- to 4-day delivery times) costs $20 for deliveries within Canada and $25 for deliveries within the United States. Online orders take 2 to 3 days to fulfil. Deliveries to countries apart from Canada and the United States are temporarily unavailable and will resume at a later date.

Readers interested in viewing Frank And Oak's sustainable collection for women can head over to the link: https://ca.frankandoak.com/pages/women

