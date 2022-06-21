Global Asthma Drugs Market Forecast to 2028 - Opportunities with Commercialization of Biologics

Dublin, June 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Asthma Drugs Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Medications, Route of Administration, and Distribution Channels" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The asthma drugs market is projected to reach US$ 34,136.10 million in 2028 from US$ 24,239.17 million in 2021; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.0 % during 2021-2028.

The report highlights trends prevailing in the market and factors driving the market growth. The asthma drug market growth is attributed to the growing environmental implications & genetic implications of air pollution, more vulnerability in specific ethnic groups, growing exposure to coarse particulate matters, and growing prevalence of physiological disorders harboring asthma. However, unmet medical needs and lack of treatment adherence hamper the asthma drug market growth.



Asthma is a chronic respiratory condition marked by fluctuating airflow restriction, bronchial hyperresponsiveness, and airways inflammation. According to a review paper titled "Impact of Air Pollution on Asthma Outcomes" by Tiotiu et.al., air pollution hampered asthma outcomes in adults and children. Air pollution from traffic, nitrogen dioxide (NO2), and secondhand smoking (SHS) are all substantial risk factors for the development of asthma in children. Asthma symptoms, exacerbations, and decreased lung function can be triggered by exposure to outside pollution.



In the US, exposure to air pollution continues to be associated with asthma. This severe and life-threatening chronic respiratory condition impacts the quality of life of more than ~23 million American citizens. Air pollution can aggravate asthma symptoms, triggering asthma attacks among people. Children with asthma, which affects ~6 million children in the US, are particularly vulnerable to pollution.



A new study financed by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) analyzed the link between air pollution and asthma. While experts cannot determine the primary asthma-causing agent due to air pollution, evidence suggests that it suppresses genes that control the immune system to distinguish between an allergen and a hazardous foreign substance, such as a virus or bacteria. The immune system then goes into overdrive, triggering an inflammatory reaction regardless of whether the drug is toxic, resulting in asthma.



Researchers from Stanford University's Children's Center investigated the effect of air pollution on two genes involved in immunological tolerance in children from an area with high levels of pollution. They discovered that short- and long-term exposure to high amounts of carbon monoxide (CO), NO2, and particulate matter) (PM2.5) were linked to changes in these two genes, which caused asthma. These findings focused on the epigenetic impacts of air pollution exposure and could help develop preventative asthma medicines.



Each of these asthma research improved the understanding of asthma in children and supplied crucial information to the EPA that can be used to protect human health and the environment. Through these research works, the drug discovery and development for asthma is being expedited, which is driving the asthma drug market.



The COVID-19 crisis created a public health and economic crisis in many countries worldwide. The pandemic adversely affected a large percentage of the population in the first half of 2020. With the virus affecting the respiratory system primarily, individuals with respiratory disorders were at a considerably higher risk of mortality and complications. For this, various organizations such as the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention, Asthma & Allergy Foundation of America, the World Health Organization, and the European Respiratory Society published guidelines, standards, and norms for patient care, differentiation of COVID-19 from other flu-like diseases, asthma, and allergies, and steps to avoid contracting COVID-19 in an asthmatic patient.

Various recommendations were also released, such as stocking up on asthma drugs to prevent the shortage of drugs for asthmatic patients. Various organizations, such as the WHO, concluded that the risk of infection was higher in people with asthma, leading to further exacerbation of asthma. The WHO also mentions that people with asthma who appear more vulnerable to worse outcomes included those who also had chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and people with non-allergic asthma compared to allergic asthma. Older age and non-white ethnicity also appear to confer greater risk, as expected from data from the general population.

The European Respiratory Society (ERS) also urged people with asthma to continue using their prescribed medications to control asthma and reduce the risk of experiencing severe COVID-19 complications, leading to an increased demand for asthmatic drugs. A 2021 study aimed to understand the association between asthma and lower respiratory tract involvement and worse clinical scores in children with COVID-19. The study found that lower respiratory tract (LRT) involvement occurred in approximately 1 out of 7 children with COVID-19 presenting with infrequent wheezing.

Asthma/recurrent wheezing and prematurity were associated with lower respiratory tract involvement and worse COVID-19 severity scores among children seeking ER care. This drove the demand for asthma drugs, which were also suggested to have certain protective properties against the virus. Therefore, the overall impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the asthma drugs market was positive.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Key Takeaways



3. Research Methodology



4. Global Asthma Drugs Market Landscape

4.1 Overview

4.2 PEST Analysis

4.2.1 North America - PEST Analysis

4.2.2 Europe - PEST Analysis

4.2.3 Asia Pacific - PEST Analysis

4.2.4 Middle East & Africa - PEST Analysis

4.2.5 South and Central America - PEST Analysis

4.3 Expert Opinion



5. Asthma Drugs Market - Key Market Dynamics

5.1 Market Drivers

5.1.1 Growing Environmental Implications & Genetic Implications of Air Pollution

5.1.2 More Vulnerability in Specific Ethnic Groups

5.1.3 Growing Exposure to Coarse Particulate Matters

5.1.4 Growing Prevalence of Physiological Disorders Harboring Asthma

5.2 Market Restraints

5.2.1 Unmet Medical Needs

5.2.2 Lack of Treatment Adherence

5.3 Market Opportunities

5.3.1 Opportunities with Commercialization of Biologics

5.4 Future Trends

5.4.1 Increasing Research Activities and Product Innovations

5.5 Impact Analysis



6. Asthma Drugs Market - Global Analysis

6.1 Global Asthma Drugs Market Revenue Forecast and Analysis

6.1.1 Global Asthma Drugs Market Revenue Forecast and Analysis

6.1.2 Global Asthma Drugs Market Revenue Forecast and Analysis

6.1.3 Global Asthma Drugs Market - Market Potential Analysis, By Region

6.2 Company Analysis

6.2.1 Market Positioning of Key Players

6.2.2 Comparative Company Analysis

6.2.3 Growth Strategy Analysis

6.2.4 Performance of Key Players

6.2.4.1 Pfizer Inc.

6.2.4.2 GlaxoSmithKline plc



7. Asthma Drugs Market Analysis - by Medication

7.1 Overview

7.2 Asthma Drugs Market Revenue Share, by Medication (2021 and 2028)

7.3 Quick Relief Medications

7.3.1 Overview

7.3.2 Quick Relief Medications: Asthma Drugs Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

7.4 Long-term Control Medications

7.4.1 Overview

7.4.2 Long-term Control Medications: Asthma Drugs Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)



8. Asthma Drugs Market Analysis - By Route of Administration

8.1 Overview

8.2 Asthma Drugs Market Revenue Share, By Route of Administration (2021 and 2028)

8.3 Inhaled

8.3.1 Overview

8.3.2 Inhaled: Asthma Drugs Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (USD Million)

8.4 Prefilled Syringe/Vials

8.4.1 Overview

8.4.2 Prefilled Syringe/Vials: Asthma Drugs Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (USD Million)

8.5 Others (Oral, Nasal, Ophthalmic Etc.)

8.5.1 Overview

8.5.2 Others: Asthma Drugs Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (USD Million)



9. Asthma Drugs Market Analysis - By Distribution Channel

9.1 Overview

9.2 Asthma Drugs Market Revenue Share, By Distribution Channel (2021 and 2028)

9.3 Online Pharmacies

9.3.1 Overview

9.3.2 Online Pharmacies: Asthma Drugs Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (USD Million)

9.4 Hospital Pharmacies

9.4.1 Overview

9.4.2 Hospital Pharmacies: Asthma Drugs Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (USD Million)

9.5 Retail Pharmacies and Drugstores

9.5.1 Overview

9.5.2 Retail Pharmacies and Drugstores: Asthma Drugs Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (USD Million)



10. Asthma Drugs Market - Geographical Analysis



11. Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Global Asthma Drugs Market

11.1 North America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

11.2 Europe: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

11.3 Asia Pacific: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

11.4 Middle East and Africa: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

11.5 South & Central America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic



12. Asthma Drugs Market - Industry Landscape

12.1 Overview

12.2 Growth Strategies in the Asthma Drugs Market (%)

12.3 Organic Developments

12.3.1 Overview

12.4 Inorganic Developments

12.4.1 Overview



13. Company Profiles

13.1 AstraZeneca

13.1.1 Key Facts

13.1.2 Business Description

13.1.3 Products and Services

13.1.4 Financial Overview

13.1.5 SWOT Analysis

13.1.6 Key Developments

13.2 TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD

13.2.1 Key Facts

13.2.2 Business Description

13.2.3 Products and Services

13.2.4 Financial Overview

13.2.5 SWOT Analysis

13.2.6 Key Developments

13.3 GlaxoSmithKline plc.

13.3.1 Key Facts

13.3.2 Business Description

13.3.3 Products and Services

13.3.4 Financial Overview

13.3.5 SWOT Analysis

13.3.6 Key Developments

13.4 Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

13.4.1 Key Facts

13.4.2 Business Description

13.4.3 Products and Services

13.4.4 Financial Overview

13.4.5 SWOT Analysis

13.4.6 Key Developments

13.5 Merck & Co., Inc.

13.5.1 Key Facts

13.5.2 Business Description

13.5.3 Products and Services

13.5.4 Financial Overview

13.5.5 SWOT Analysis

13.5.6 Key Developments

13.6 Koninklijke Philips N.V.

13.6.1 Key Facts

13.6.2 Business Description

13.6.3 Products and Services

13.6.4 Financial Overview

13.6.5 SWOT Analysis

13.6.6 Key Developments

13.7 Sanofi

13.7.1 Key Facts

13.7.2 Business Description

13.7.3 Products and Services

13.7.4 Financial Overview

13.7.5 SWOT Analysis

13.7.6 Key Developments

13.8 Pfizer Inc. (Arena Pharmaceutical GmbH)

13.8.1 Key Facts

13.8.2 Business Description

13.8.3 Products and Services

13.8.4 Financial Overview

13.8.5 SWOT Analysis

13.8.6 Key Developments

13.9 Novartis AG

13.9.1 Key Facts

13.9.2 Business Description

13.9.3 Products and Services

13.9.4 Financial Overview

13.9.5 SWOT Analysis

13.9.6 Key Developments

13.10 Abbott

13.10.1 Key Facts

13.10.2 Business Description

13.10.3 Products and Services

13.10.4 Financial Overview

13.10.5 SWOT Analysis

13.10.6 Key Developments



14. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rx8u2t

Attachment