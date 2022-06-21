Dublin, June 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Wireless Carriers Leverage Industry-Specific Products and Expertise to Compete in the North American Field-Centric Worker Applications Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The study defines field-centric worker apps as software solutions that are used out in the field, where the mobile employee is typically traversing from site to site during his or her workday. Sample worker types can include field sales reps, field service technicians, public safety first-responders, utility field techs, insurance adjusters, home health care workers, etc. Field-centric worker apps are mobile-first, allowing these workers real-time access to, and exchange of, critical information, collaboration, and/or guidance via their smartphones, tablets, and even smart glasses and smartwatches.



These field-based workers understand that mobile access to the right information and guidance can produce better, more timely outcomes. As a result, field-centric worker applications are receiving increased attention and growing in terms of capabilities. In addition, the evolving status of wireless carriers-the pioneering channel in this market-is of particular interest.

The study examines the role of North America's top-tier wireless carriers in the field-centric mobile applications market, including their current portfolios, challenges, and growth opportunities.



Features of these apps can include mobile forms and workflows, checklists, video streaming, mobile payment, predictive analytics, customer history, wireless timecards, reports, and dashboards, etc. While the range of field-centric worker app capabilities continues to grow, wireless carriers tend to lag in the adoption of innovative technologies, which can negatively impact their value proposition with prospective customers.



Adoption dynamics and strategic imperatives are examined. Revenue forecasts are provided for wireless carrier performance in two product categories: 1) Small and Mid-sized Business (SMB) solutions for companies with fewer than 500 employees, and 2) Enterprise solutions for businesses with 500+ total employees.

This wireless carrier portion of the field-centric worker app market remains in growth mode and is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 22.8% over the study's 2021-2027 forecast period.



The carriers that are profiled in the study are AT&T, Bell Canada, Rogers Communications, TELUS, T-Mobile USA, and Verizon.

Key Issues Addressed:



What are the top three strategic imperatives impacting wireless carriers in the field-centric worker apps industry?

What are four potential growth opportunities for wireless carriers in this industry?

How is the role of the wireless carrier evolving in this industry?

Who is the wireless carrier competing against?

For each of the six profiled carriers: What products are currently being offered? How does participation in this solution category "fit" into the carrier's larger business strategy?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Strategic Imperatives

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Field-Centric Worker Applications Market

Field-Centric Worker Applications Market Scope of Analysis

Market Segmentation

Key Competitors for Field-Centric Worker Applications Market

Key Growth Metrics for Wireless Carriers in Field-Centric Worker Applications Market

Growth Drivers in Field-Centric Worker Applications Market

Growth Restraints in Field-Centric Worker Applications Market

Forecast Assumptions for Wireless Carriers in Field-Centric Worker Applications Market

Revenue Forecast for Wireless Carriers in Field-Centric Worker Applications Market

Revenue Forecast by Segment, for Wireless Carriers in Field-Centric Worker Applications Market

Revenue Forecast Analysis for Wireless Carriers in Field-Centric Worker Applications Market

Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis for Wireless Carriers in Field-Centric Worker Applications Market

Competitive Environment, Field-Centric Worker Applications Market

North American Wireless Carrier Profile - AT&T

North American Wireless Carrier Profile - Bell Canada

North American Wireless Carrier Profile - Rogers Communications

North American Wireless Carrier Profile - TELUS

North American Wireless Carrier Profile - T-Mobile USA

North American Wireless Carrier Profile - Verizon

3. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Small and Mid-sized Business (SMB)

Key Growth Metrics for Wireless Carriers in Field-Centric Worker Applications Market

SMB Revenue Forecast for Wireless Carriers in Field-Centric Worker Applications Market

Forecast Analysis, Small and Mid-sized Business (SMB) Solutions

4. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Enterprise

Key Growth Metrics for Wireless Carriers in Field-Centric Worker Applications Market

Enterprise Revenue Forecast for Wireless Carriers in Field-Centric Worker Applications Market

Forecast Analysis, Enterprise Solutions

5. Growth Universe, Field-Centric Worker Applications Market

Growth Opportunity 1 - Leveraging 5G and IoT to Create More Cutting-Edge Apps, Expand Upmarket, and Increase Revenues, 2022

Growth Opportunity 2 - Adding More Vertical-Specific Solutions to Increase Revenues and Expand Market Share, 2022

Growth Opportunity 3 - Revisiting the Current Field-Centric Worker App Base to Create New Sales Opportunities, 2022

Growth Opportunity 4 - Adding a Mobile Sales Force Automation App to Increase Revenues, 2022

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/y6asjf

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.