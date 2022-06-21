Radisson Blu Euphoria Resort, Mykonos opens as the Group’s latest summer retreat destination



Set in a stunning cliff-side location in the southern part of the island and overlooking the turquoise waters of the Aegean Sea, Radisson Blu Euphoria Resort, Mykonos offers guests an upscale boutique experience surrounded by iconic Cycladic design with whitewashed walls.





Radisson Blu Euphoria Resort, Mykonos is located steps from golden Kalo Livadi beach with its bars, restaurants, and vibrant live music scene. Mykonos is a favorite summer vacation destination, known for its stunning beaches, crystal-clear turquoise waters, trademark windmills, gorgeous, whitewashed buildings, and vibrant café, bar and nightlife scene, all within a mere 20-minute drive from the resort. The island’s stunning natural beauty, sunsets, and architecture make it the perfect destination for travelers looking either for seaside revelry or for quiet relaxation soaking up the calming blue of the Aegean Sea. The island also offers a wide range of attractions beyond water sports and sun seeking, such as archaeological and nautical museums, monasteries and churches with Byzantine icons, as well as ancient castles designed protect the island against invading pirates.





Radisson Blu Euphoria Resort, Mykonos features 34 stylish rooms and suites that draw inspiration from the famous whitewashed architecture of the Cyclades, with white walls and furniture complemented by light wood tones, creating an elegant and soothing ambiance and that special island vibe. Most rooms offer spectacular views of the bay and the Aegean Sea, including the grand Euphoria Suite with its spacious terrace and private pool.





The resort’s stylish Euphoria Restaurant serves breakfast, lunch, and dinner in a comfortable and welcoming atmosphere set against a breathtaking Cliffside backdrop. The menu features delicious and healthy dishes prepared with fresh, seasonal ingredients, reflecting the best of Greek cuisine, accompanied by a wine list to match. The impressive pool at the heart of the resort offers sunbeds to enjoy the views under the Cycladic sun, while Euphoria Pool Bar serves snacks, juices, or cool drinks throughout the day.





Radisson Blu Euphoria Resort, Mykonos is a perfect soft wellness destination for guests looking to relax and unwind with spa treatments, massages, and facial treatments, including bespoke wellness packages, as well as an indoor Jacuzzi and a Hammam to help guests find their inner Zen.





Anna Bodeci, General Manager of the resort, says: "We are delighted to join the Radisson Blu brand, as we share the same values not only on sustainability, our code of ethics and people development, but also on creating remarkable guest experiences. The whole team at Radisson Blu Euphoria Resort, Mykonos is eagerly looking forward to welcoming our guests and create the most amazing summer memories in Mykonos."

Yilmaz Yildirimlar, Area Senior Vice President at Radisson Hotel Group adds: “Radisson Blu Euphoria Resort, Mykonos is a true gem and a great addition to our resort portfolio after the opening of Radisson Blu Zaffron Resort, Santorini last year and with Radisson Resort Plaza Skiathos coming in July. With meticulous attention to detail and our signature personalized service, we are excited to welcome guests to this new resort for anyone looking for a relaxing, luxurious island vacation.”

With the health and safety of guests and team members as its top priority, Radisson Blu Euphoria Resort, Mykonos is implementing the Radisson Hotels Safety Protocol program. The in-depth cleanliness and disinfection protocols were developed in partnership with SGS, the world’s leading inspection, verification, testing and certification company, and are designed to ensure guest safety and peace of mind from check-in to check-out. The Safety Protocol is an integral part of Radisson Hotel Group’s Safety and Security program ensuring we always care for our guests and team members.

