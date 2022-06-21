The Club at Quail Ridge Celebrates Membership Approval for New Amenities

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla., June 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Club at Quail Ridge, South Florida's premier private country club, is honored to announce its membership has overwhelmingly approved a master plan project to introduce a variety of updates and renovations at the Club. This $21.45 million project will include a fully renovated north course and practice facilities, a new South Turn House, a brand new tennis pavilion, a redesigned south entrance, and a guard house.

These improvements are part of a multi-phased, long-range master plan designed to ensure Quail Ridge will continue to offer current and future members with the finest and most modern club experiences within the marketplace.

"These improvements are very exciting for all of us at Quail Ridge. The current tennis pavilion and South Gate buildings are nearly 50 years old and have served us very well, but it is time to allow our professionals from Peacock & Lewis to help us reimagine these high-use areas of the Club," said William E. Langley, General Manager, and COO.

It is expected that the initial project phases will commence in the First Quarter of 2023. The Tennis Pavilion will likely be the first in the series of projects to get moving once permitting is completed.

"We could not be more thrilled to see the tennis pavilion updates get underway. This project has been a concept for quite some time. To see the broader membership embrace this redesign is a true testament to the quality and strength of the tennis program at Quail Ridge," said Lee McCarroll, Tennis Committee Chair.

"Our famed North Course (originally designed by Joe Lee) has a storied past. The course has seen its share of competitive play from some of the finest amateur players in the country and there have been other smaller renovations through the years. Our membership has decided it is time to move into the future with a new design and the team at Fry/Straka Global Golf Design is working closely with our board, committees, and management team to update this extraordinary course," said Gordon Broom, President of the Board of Directors.

The North Course will be a full-scale course renovation which will include the practice facilities. The spirit of this project is to keep up with the evolving game of golf, yet maintain a course design that provides enhanced playability. This will include re-routing of the golf course holes, tee boxes that will feature different footprints, side slopes strategically engineered into the course along with expanded water features, among other enhancements planned for the course.

"This is a very exciting time for the members of The Club at Quail Ridge. I am thrilled that we have such a talented board, committees, management team, and design partners to lead the renovation and restoration of these significant areas of the Club," said Gordon Broom.

This announcement comes after a $10 million capital project that included a full redesign of the South Course along with a remodeled and expanded spa & fitness center in 2019. This followed the launch of an all-new $23 million clubhouse that included five dining rooms, two outdoor dining areas, a lobby, a library, new men's and ladies' locker rooms, and a larger golf shop. The 60,000-square-foot Old Florida-style clubhouse features beautiful views of the golf courses, waterfall, tower clock, and short-game practice area.

"During the last five years, Quail Ridge has really gone through a renaissance of sorts. Much of this success is due to our wonderful members, committees, and boards who began working with management years ago to reimagine the 'Quail Ridge of tomorrow,'" said William E. Langley, General Manager, and COO. "This is a fantastic time in our history for our members, as well as our staff, to witness these projects come together in preparation for our 50th anniversary in 2024."

