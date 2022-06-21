CanadaHelps Marks New Milestone: More Than $222M Raised Since the Start of the Pandemic for Charities from API, Corporate Donors, and Partner Giving Programs

Toronto, June 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TORONTO – June 21, 2022 – Collision [Booth #E420] – CanadaHelps, the country's largest platform for donating and fundraising online, today announced that the organization has reached a new milestone. Since the start of the pandemic, more than $222 million has been given through corporate donations and matching campaigns, employee giving programs, foundation gifts, and innovative partner giving solutions built into consumer mobile apps. The CanadaHelps advanced API and disbursement solutions makes it easier for corporate partners to process, receipt, and disburse donations to registered Canadian charities.

“Through our strategic collaborations with tech startups and leading brands, CanadaHelps is enabling new and innovative technology solutions and initiatives that make charitable giving easy for all Canadians,” says Jane Ricciardelli, Chief Operating Officer and Acting CEO of CanadaHelps. “By embedding giving into the apps and platforms used by Canadians, we are streamlining the entire process of connecting donors with charities, while making it easy for businesses to share their brand values and encourage employees and customers to give. Ultimately, our partnership program helps us to further democratize access to giving to any charity in Canada.”

About CanadaHelps’ API and Disbursement Solutions:

CanadaHelps has integrated with platforms such as Moka (a savings and investment app), Koho (a spending and budgeting app) Unwrapit (a corporate gifting solution), Donate a Car (a philanthropic way to donate a vehicle), Goodszilla (an ethical online marketplace), and others to promote new ways of charitable giving. With the CanadaHelps API or its disbursement solutions, our partners can pair tech with giving to any of Canada’s 86,000 charities.

“As a socially conscious, ethical, and transparent online marketplace that allows individuals to shop and sell with a purpose, we required an easy way to integrate charitable giving into our platform,” says Toju Ogbeide, founder and CEO of Goodszilla. “The CanadaHelps API has made this entire process seamless for us and, more importantly, made it so incredibly easy for the buyers and sellers who use our marketplace to shop with purpose.”

The CanadaHelps API seamlessly integrates into apps and other tech solutions so our partners can deliver tailored and flexible giving experiences, including the ability for end-users to easily select from a full or curated list of registered Canadian charities to donate to, and receive real-time donation processing and charitable tax receipting. Partners can also use CanadaHelps’ direct disbursement account for disbursement and receipting without the need for an API.

About CanadaHelps’ Collaboration Opportunities:

Since its inception in 2000, CanadaHelps has securely processed more than $2.2 billion in donations for Canadian charities as a unique technology platform, which is also a registered Canadian charity. This includes donations from one-time and monthly gifts, donations of securities or cryptocurrency, fundraisers, Charity Gift Cards, and more, including the new Unite for Change website powered by CanadaHelps which allows Canadians to support a cause of their choice and have their donation divided among a group of registered charities that are working towards that cause.

Over the course of the pandemic, CanadaHelps has collaborated with a number of Canadian companies and brands to raise funds for Canadian charities, including:

Corporate Donations: During the pandemic corporate gifts donated through CanadaHelps.org grew by 132.7%, compared to two years prior to the pandemic. Plus, other major corporate donors including Amgen, Charmin, HUB, UCB, Saje Natural Wellness, Tocara, and others have all made major donations in support of COVID-19 Cause Funds. Through their generous support, their donations have been divided among registered Canadian charities leading COVID-19 relief efforts.





“P&G is proud to support Canadian charities through matching donations with CanadaHelps, in support of important causes that align with issues we care about, further strengthening our ongoing commitment to be a leading force for growth and good,” says Joyce Law, Communications Director, P&G Canada. “CanadaHelps is an important player in Canada’s charitable sector and makes it easy for companies like P&G to execute our corporate social responsibility goals. Through ongoing innovation, they are not only making it easy for Canadians to donate and for charities to process these donations, but also uncovering unique ways to encourage giving.”

CanadaHelps is showcasing its partner solutions in booth #E420 at the Collision, which takes place in Toronto from June 20-23rd.



About CanadaHelps

CanadaHelps is a public foundation advancing philanthropy through technology. For Canadians, it powers CanadaHelps.org, a safe and trusted destination for discovering and supporting any charity in Canada, and UniteforChange.com, where Canadians can learn about causes and easily support the collective work of charities addressing a cause they care about. CanadaHelps also develops affordable fundraising technology used by more than 25,000 charities, and free training and education so that, regardless of size, all charities have the capacity to increase their impact and succeed in the digital age. Since 2000, over 3.5 million people have given more than $2.2 billion through CanadaHelps. Connect with CanadaHelps on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.

Nicole Danesi

Manager, Donor Marketing and Special Projects

CanadaHelps

media@canadahelps.org