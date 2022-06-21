Le Sauce & Co 'Elevate Your Plate' During National Fresh Veggies Month

SAN ANTONIO, June 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Is it really a surprise that most American adults are not getting enough of their fruits and veggies? A 2021 Study by the CDC* found that only 10% of adults are eating the recommended daily serving of vegetables and fruit. The biggest reason is taste. Enter Le Sauce & Co.

Le Sauce & Co is dedicating June to giving consumers a reason to happily consume yummy veggies. This local, women-owned biz has developed delicious and easy finishing sauces that take all the time out of the preparation so everyone can have more time sitting at the table with family and friends.

"We love our veggies and want to help consumers love theirs," says Lori Kirl, CEO, Le Sauce & Co. "We want to see half of America's dinner plates filled with yummy and nutritious veggies."

In addition, Le Sauce & Co is running a promotion on its social platform for consumers to post veggie tips and tricks and will be giving away to five lucky winners a $100 HEB gift card for more veggies. For more information, go to Le Sauce & Co Facebook page (@lesaucecompany).

Le Sauce & Co is a women-owned business started in Boerne, Texas. The Kirl Family is filled with foodies and their dream of having their own business in food came true three years ago. After winning a finalist spot in the HEB 2019 Quest for Texas Best, Le Sauce & Co was launched and is currently in HEB stores throughout the state of Texas and Amazon.

