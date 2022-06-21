Resonance Consultancy has just released the latest edition of the most comprehensive U.S. city ranking in the country.

New York, June 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Resonance Consultancy today announced the 100 top-performing U.S. cities in their annual America's Best Cities Report.

A leading advisor in real estate, tourism and economic development, Resonance's Best Cities rankings quantify and benchmark the relative quality of place, reputation and competitive identity for U.S. cities with metropolitan populations of 500,000 or more. They are lauded as the world's most thorough city ranking, based on a unique methodology that analyzes key statistics as well as user-generated reviews and online activity in channels such as Google, Facebook and Instagram.

"Our Best Cities rankings have been the global benchmark for measuring city performance since 2014, used by global governments and media like National Geographic and AFAR to evaluate the trajectory of the world’s urban centers large and small,” says Resonance President & CEO Chris Fair. “The Best Cities rankings are composed of experiential factors that people consider most important in choosing a city to live and visit, as well as empirical factors that business decision-makers consider important for business or investment.”

As a result, Resonance's Best Cities rankings don't just consider cities as places to live, work or visit, but take a more holistic approach using a wide range of factors that show positive correlations with attracting employment, investment and/or visitors. These range from the number of quality culinary experiences and museums, to the number of Fortune 500 corporations, direct flight connections and mentions each city has on Instagram.

New for 2022, the rankings examine how American cities have fared through the pandemic by utilizing the same methodology as the version produced in 2020 to create a before and after COVID-19 comparison.

The results showcase the cities poised for a new post-pandemic urban reality.

Based on each city's performance in the 25 factors analyzed in 2022, these are America's Best Cities this year:

1) New York

2) Los Angeles

3) San Francisco

4) Chicago

5) Washington, DC

6) San Diego

7) Las Vegas

8) San Jose

9) Boston

10) Miami

The full ranking of America's best 100 cities in 2022 is available at BestCities.org/Reports/2022-Americas-Best-Cities/

A PDF of the 2022 America's Best Cities report is availalbe at BestCities.org/Reports/2022-Americas-Best-Cities/

And why does a ranking of America's cities matter now?

"The data collected for this year's rankings provides a snapshot of the performance of these cities coming out of the pandemic," says Resonance President & CEO Chris Fair. “Our 2022 America’s Best Cities are beginning to reveal the effects of the pandemic on American cities—which ones are recovering quicker than others, becoming magnetic new hometowns for the nearly 5 million Americans who have moved because they could work from anywhere. And which cities, for a variety of reasons, face a longer road to recovery.”

About Resonance Consultancy

Resonance is a global consultancy of strategic and creative place makers. As leading advisors in real estate, tourism and economic development Resonance combines expertise in research, strategy, branding and communications to make destinations, cities and developments more valuable and more vibrant. ResonanceCo.com

About BestCities.org

Best Cities is the home of Resonance's exclusive ranking of the world's top urban destinations. The data is used by news outlets ranging from National Geographic to AFAR, and Bloomberg calls it "The most comprehensive study of its kind; it identifies cities that are most desirable for locals, visitors, and businesspeople alike, rather than simply looking at livability or tourism appeal." BestCities.org | #BestCities

