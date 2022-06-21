Global 5G enterprise market size anticipated to showcase colossal growth through 2028

Pune, India, June 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to MarketStudyReport, that worldwide 5G enterprise industry which accrued a sizable valuation in 2021 is anticipated to record a robust growth rate and consequentially amass a substantial revenue by the end of 2028.





Apart from growth drivers and opportunities, the document discusses the major challenges that may affect the growth trajectory of the business and also divulges precise solutions for the same.

Speaking of overall size and scope, the marketplace has been classified on the basis of by the network type, infrastructure, organization size, application, vertical, and regional terrain. Extensive coverage of each segment in terms of its size, revenue margins, and outlook has been included so that the stakeholders can identify major growth segments in the forthcoming years.

Furthermore, the competitive landscape of this business sphere is assessed minutely in terms of product/service offerings, business overview, profitability scope, technological advancements, strategic alliances, and financial standing among others.

The emergence of Industry 4.0 leading to penetration of massive machine type communication (mMTC) systems as well as the proliferation of smart infrastructure are the key factors propelling global 5G enterprise market development.

5G is an evolving technology that aids in improving and transforming the core architecture of artificial intelligence, virtualization, and automation, while allowing enterprises to create their own private wireless platforms to manage large volumes of data across different operations.

Notably, the government of United Kingdom has reportedly directed a sum of USD 43.92 million in June 2019 towards upgrading their IT infrastructure with the utilization of IoT and 5G technologies.

Furthermore, rising focus of several governments across the globe towards developing a robust 5G infrastructure is bound to unearth new opportunities for market expansion in the forthcoming years.

However, high initial capital investment and concerns regarding the security of 5G networks are major challenges that industry players may have to overcome during the analysis timeframe.

Regional expanse summary: -

North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America are the profitable avenues that contribute significantly to worldwide 5G enterprise industry remuneration.

Among these, North America accumulates a major chunk of the overall market sphere at present, owing to notable technological advancements and developments across several industry verticals in the region.

Meanwhile, Asia Pacific market is slated to grow at a rapid pace through 2028, on account of improved spending capacity, widespread usage of internet, and booming demand for smartphones.

Competitive framework summary: -

Oracle Corporation, Ericsson Inc., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., ZTE Corporation, Ciena Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Nokia Networks, Juniper Networks Inc., The Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company, and Cisco Systems Inc. are the prominent players influencing global 5G enterprise market trends.

These companies are directing continuous efforts towards expanding their business through profitable mergers, acquisitions, and partnership deals with a view to maintain a strong foothold over market dynamics.

Global 5G Enterprise Market by Network Type (Value, USD Billion, 2018-2028)

Hybrid Networks

Enterprise Network

Private Networks

CSP Network

Global 5G Enterprise Market by Infrastructure (Value, USD Billion, 2018-2028)

NFV

SDN

E-RAN Equipment (Service Node)

Access Equipment

Core Network

Small Cells

Global 5G Enterprise Market by Organization Size (Value, USD Billion, 2018-2028)

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium s.ized Enterprise (SMEs)

Global 5G Enterprise Market by Application (Value, USD Billion, 2018-2028)

AR/VR

Drones

Communication

Mobile Robots (AGV)

Video Analytics

Others

Global 5G Enterprise Market by End Use (Value, USD Billion, 2018-2028)

Manufacturing

Retail

BFSI

Media & Entertainment

Energy & Utilities

Healthcare

Aerospace & Defense

Transportation & Logistics

Office Buildings

Government & Public Safety

Global 5G Enterprise Market by Region (Value, USD Billion, 2018-2028)

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

Italy

Spain

France

United Kingdom

RoE

Asia Pacific

India

Japan

China

South Korea

Australia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of the World

Global 5G Enterprise Market, Company Profiles (Value, USD Billion, 2018-2028)

Oracle Corporation

Ericsson Inc.

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd

ZTE Corporation

Ciena Corporation

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd

Nokia Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc.

The Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company

Cisco Systems Inc.

Table of Content:

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2020-2028 (USD Billion)

1.2.1. Global 5G Enterprise Market, by region, 2020-2028 (USD Billion)

1.2.2. Global 5G Enterprise Market, by Network Type, 2020-2028 (USD Billion)

1.2.3. Global 5G Enterprise Market, by Infrastructure, 2020-2028 (USD Billion)

1.2.4. Global 5G Enterprise Market, by Organization size, 2020-2028 (USD Billion)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global 5G Enterprise Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Scope of the Study

2.2.2. Industry Evolution

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Global 5G Enterprise Market Dynamics

3.1. 5G Enterprise Market Impact Analysis (2020-2028)

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.1.1. Emergence of Industry 4.0 paving way for mMTC

3.1.1.2. Development of smart infrastructure

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.2.1. High initial capital investment required

3.1.2.2. Security concerns associated with the 5G core network

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

Chapter 4. Global 5G Enterprise Market Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter's 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.3. Investment Adoption Model

4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

4.5. Top investment opportunity

Chapter 5. Risk Assessment: COVID-19 Impact

5.1.1. Assessment of the overall impact of COVID-19 on the industry

5.1.2. Pre COVID-19 and post COVID-19 market scenario

Chapter 6. Global 5G Enterprise Market, by Network Type

6.1. Market Snapshot

6.2. Global 5G Enterprise Market by Network Type, Performance - Potential Analysis

6.3. Global 5G Enterprise Market Estimates & Forecasts by Network Type 2018-2028 (USD Billion)

6.4. 5G Enterprise Market, Sub Segment Analysis

6.4.1. Hybrid Networks

6.4.4. CSP Network

Chapter 7. Global 5G Enterprise Market, by Infrastructure

7.1. Market Snapshot

7.2. Global 5G Enterprise Market by Infrastructure, Performance - Potential Analysis

7.3. Global 5G Enterprise Market Estimates & Forecasts by Infrastructure 2018-2028 (USD Billion)

7.4. 5G Enterprise Market, Sub Segment Analysis

7.4.1. Access Equipment

7.4.2. Small Cells

7.4.3. E-RAN Equipment (Service Node)

Chapter 8. Global 5G Enterprise Market, by Organization size

8.1. Market Snapshot

8.2. Global 5G Enterprise Market by Organization size, Performance - Potential Analysis

8.3. Global 5G Enterprise Market Estimates & Forecasts by Organization size 2018-2028 (USD Billion)

8.4. 5G Enterprise Market, Sub Segment Analysis

8.4.1. Small And Medium-Sized Enterprises (Smes)

8.4.2. Large Enterprises

Chapter 9. Global 5G Enterprise Market, by Application

9.1. Market Snapshot

9.2. Global 5G Enterprise Market by Application, Performance - Potential Analysis

9.3. Global 5G Enterprise Market Estimates & Forecasts by Application 2018-2028 (USD Billion)

9.4. 5G Enterprise Market, Sub Segment Analysis

9.4.1. Mobile Robots (AGV)

9.4.2. Video Analytics

9.4.3. Drones

Chapter 10. Global 5G Enterprise Market, by Vertical

10.1. Market Snapshot

10.2. Global 5G Enterprise Market by Vertical, Performance - Potential Analysis

10.3. Global 5G Enterprise Market Estimates & Forecasts by Vertical 2018-2028 (USD Billion)

10.4. 5G Enterprise Market, Sub Segment Analysis

10.4.1. BFSI

10.4.2. Manufacturing

10.4.3. Energy & Utilities

10.4.4. Retail

10.4.5. Healthcare

Chapter 11. Global 5G Enterprise Market, Regional Analysis

Related Report:

5G Infrastructure Market Size, COVID-19 Impact Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Potential, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2022 – 2028

The 5G infrastructure market is foreseen to grow enormously through 2028 driven by exponential demand for greater bandwidth and speed capabilities. In addition, increasing government support to promote 5G deployment is primed to further fuel market growth over the forecast timeline. 5G networks provide higher speed bandwidth than existing LTE networks. During the COVID-19 outbreak, the industry witnessed a halt due to safety protocols and lockdowns. However, easing lockdown restrictions have boosted the adoption of wireless technologies, which has enhanced the focus on commercialization of the 5G infrastructure. With regards to region, the Latin America 5G infrastructure market is estimated to grow at more than 80% CAGR over the analysis timespan due to surging smartphone penetration in the LATAM region. Meanwhile, the Middle East & Africa 5G infrastructure market is likely to witness robust growth at a CAGR of about 85% through 2028 on account of mounting development of smart city infrastructure in the MEA region.



