Abel Noser Solutions Introduces Industry’s First Comprehensive Options TCA Tool

New York, NY, June 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Abel Noser Solutions today announced the launch of a first-of-its-kind options TCA product that covers all options strategies from covered calls to complex spread strategies. The offering measures option spreads along with analytics that show implied volatility, percentage of open interest traded, outlier trades, trading routes, commissions paid and other related benchmarks. From the pioneer and leading provider of TCA and related services in equities, fixed income, FX, and futures, this offering complements the company’s existing suite of post-trade products and trade surveillance solutions and makes Abel Noser Solutions unique as an independent vendor of global, multi-asset trade analysis.

“Our options TCA tool enables our clients to quantify the transaction costs of options hedging, income and more speculative strategies. You can measure calls and puts, spreads, straddles, strangles, buy-writes, and more while evaluating broker performance metrics and execution quality,” remarked Peter Weiler, Co-CEO, Abel Noser. “By identifying outlier trades, then comparing individual trading costs to peer benchmarks, users can track market liquidity to better assess trade impact and directly measure against ticks and quotes from all global exchanges.”

“The post-trade historical analysis in our options TCA tool clarifies trading costs for actionable insight,” said Ted Morgan, Abel Noser’s Chief Operating Officer. “Detailed transactions in graphical format allow clients to clearly see volumes, interval VWAPS, TWAPS, and various strike prices and spreads while supporting multiple industry standard identifiers for security identification such as FIGI, ISIN, OCC, and OPRA. Furthermore, our options TCA product is incorporated within our centralized multi-asset Trade Zoom analytics portal.”

Referring to the tool’s wide-ranging capabilities, Brett MacLeod, who heads Abel Noser’s sell-side group, noted that “the offering can also help brokers satisfy their FINRA Rule 5310 obligations for a regular and rigorous review of the execution quality for a range of orders in all equity securities and standardized options.” Pointing out the offering’s multi-aspect functionality, “We think clients will appreciate that it is also integrated within our Compliance+ suite for comprehensive compliance oversight and SEC Rule 606 reporting.”

Using robust and detailed market data and a significant universe of data from clients who trade options, Abel Noser Solutions is poised to deliver the same level of superior technology, methodology and consultancy services that the institutional investor community has come to expect. From customized reporting to higher level executive summary views, the company’s options TCA offering provides unprecedented clarity into the cost of options trading, best execution analysis and best practices.

About Abel Noser Solutions

Abel Noser Solutions has long been respected as a leader in the campaign to lower the costs associated with trading. With over 500 clients worldwide, the company offers multi-asset software products along with consultative and bespoke services in the areas of trade analytics, regulatory compliance, and trade surveillance. The firm continues to hold its place as the leading fintech innovator in TCA, compliance software, and service solutions. Learn more at www.abelnoser.com.