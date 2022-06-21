The Global Luxury Cosmetics Market is expected to grow by $ 28.22 billion during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 7.77% during the forecast period

New York, June 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Luxury Cosmetics Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06287457/?utm_source=GNW

77% during the forecast period. Our report on the luxury cosmetics market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increased demand for luxury skincare products, growing product launches, and emergence of omnichannel retail.

The luxury cosmetics market analysis includes the type segment and geographic landscape.



The luxury cosmetics market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Organic

• Conventional



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the increasing online retailing as one of the prime reasons driving the luxury cosmetics market growth during the next few years. Also, rise in demand for natural and organic cosmetic products and increasing R and D activities will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on luxury cosmetics market covers the following areas:

• Luxury cosmetics market sizing

• Luxury cosmetics market forecast

• Luxury cosmetics market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading luxury cosmetics market vendors that include CHANEL Ltd., Christian Dior SE, Coty Inc., Kao Corp., Kose Corp., La Mer Technology Inc., Laura Mercier US Buyer LLC, LOreal SA, LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, Oriflame Holding AG, Pat McGrath, PUIG S.L., Ralph Lauren Corp., Revlon Inc., Shiseido Co. Ltd., The Estee Lauder Co. Inc., Unilever PLC, and Avon Products Inc. Also, the luxury cosmetics market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

