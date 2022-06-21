DSM: Investor Presentation

Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust Plc

LEI: 213800QMYPUW4POFFX69

Investor Presentation

21 June 2022

DOWNING STRATEGIC MICRO-CAP INVESTMENT TRUST PLC is pleased to announce that Judith MacKenzie and Nick Hawthorn will provide a live investor update presentation via the Investor Meet Company platform on 12 July 2022 at 10:00am BST.

The presentation is open to all existing and potential shareholders. Questions can be submitted pre-event via your Investor Meet Company dashboard up until 9am the day before the meeting or at any time during the live presentation.

Investors can sign up to Investor Meet Company for free and add to meet DOWNING STRATEGIC MICRO-CAP INVESTMENT TRUST PLC via:

https://www.investormeetcompany.com/downing-strategic-micro-cap-investment-trust-plc/register-investor

Investors who already follow DOWNING STRATEGIC MICRO-CAP INVESTMENT TRUST PLC on the Investor Meet Company platform will automatically be invited.