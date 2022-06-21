The Global Egg Protein Market is expected to grow by $ 7.95 billion during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.05% during the forecast period

New York, June 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Egg Protein Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06287456/?utm_source=GNW

05% during the forecast period. Our report on the egg protein market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by health benefits of egg protein, rising awareness among consumers toward nutritional food, and increased demand for performance nutrition and beverages.

The egg protein market analysis includes the type segment and geographic landscape.



The egg protein market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Whole egg protein

• Egg yolk protein

• Egg white protein



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• APAC

• Europe

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the favorable increase in sports and fitness activities as one of the prime reasons driving the egg protein market growth during the next few years. Also, demand for weight loss and muscle building supplements and increasing use of emulsifying, foaming, and gelling ingredients in bakery products will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on egg protein market covers the following areas:

• Egg protein market sizing

• Egg protein market forecast

• Egg protein market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading egg protein market vendors that include Designer Wellness Inc., EUROVO Srl, Farm Pride Foods Ltd., GF Ovodry Spa, HiMedia Laboratories Pvt. Ltd., IGRECA, Interovo Egg Group BV, Jiangsu Kangde Eggs Co. Ltd., Kewpie Corp., Lodewijckx NV, Merck KGaA, NOW Health Group Inc., Rembrandt Foods, Rose Acre Farms, Symrise AG, Taiyo Kagaku Co. Ltd., Ukrlandfarming PLC, Van Beek Group BV, VH Group, and Wulro Food Group BV. Also, the egg protein market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

