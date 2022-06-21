The Global Money Transfer Agencies Market is expected to grow by $ 13.89 billion during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 10.34% during the forecast period

New York, June 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Money Transfer Agencies Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06287455/?utm_source=GNW

34% during the forecast period. Our report on the money transfer agencies market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by technological advancements, increasing number of students studying abroad, and rising tourism.

The money transfer agencies market analysis includes the service segment and geographic landscape.



The money transfer agencies market is segmented as below:

By Service

• Money transfer

• Currency exchange



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the rising number of start-ups as one of the prime reasons driving the money transfer agencies market growth during the next few years. Also, blockchain technology and avent of the money cloud will lead to sizable demand in the market.



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading money transfer agencies market vendors that include Azimo BV, Bank of America Corp., Citigroup Inc., Denarii, Euronet Worldwide Inc., Finablr Ltd., HDFC Bank Ltd., JPMorgan Chase and Co., MoneyGram Payment Services Inc., NIUM Pte. Ltd., NOW Payment Services Provider LLC, OzForex Ltd., PayPal Holdings Inc., Remitly Global Inc., Remitware Payments Canada Inc., Sendah Direct, TransferGo Ltd., U.S. Bancorp, Wells Fargo and Co., Western Union Holdings Inc., Wise Payments Ltd., and worldremit.com. Also, the money transfer agencies market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

