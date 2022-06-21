The Global Dextrin Market is expected to grow by $ 450.35 mn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 3.1% during the forecast period

New York, June 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Dextrin Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06287454/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the dextrin market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growing global pharmaceutical industry, rising demand for processed food, and health benefits of dextrin.

The dextrin market analysis includes the end-user segment and geographic landscape.



The dextrin market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Food

• Pharmaceuticals

• Cosmetics

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the rising demand from the gluten-free food segment as one of the prime reasons driving the dextrin market growth during the next few years. Also, strategic alliances and partnerships and research and development of new dextrin products will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on dextrin market covers the following areas:

• Dextrin market sizing

• Dextrin market forecast

• Dextrin market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading dextrin market vendors that include Cargill Inc., Cooperatie Koninklijke Avebe U.A., Emsland Starke GmbH, GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Ingredion Inc., Meelunie BV, Oxygen Essentials For Life, Parchem Fine and Specialty Chemicals, Roquette Freres SA, Sanstar Bio Polymers Ltd., Sunar Egypt, Tate and Lyle Plc, and Visco Starch. Also, the dextrin market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

