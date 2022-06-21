Mission Acquires Dozen Software to Expand its AWS Software Application Development Services

LOS ANGELES, June 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mission Cloud Services , a cloud managed services provider and Amazon Web Services (AWS) Premier Tier Services Partner , today announced the acquisition of Dozen Software , a Nashville-headquartered provider of software application development services. With this acquisition, Dozen Software CEO Chris Downs becomes the AppDev Practice Lead at Mission.

Dozen Software has earned an exceptional reputation for applying its engineering acumen and creative design expertise to complex and time-sensitive software application development projects. Its client experience spans all industry verticals and company sizes, from retained enterprise clients to startups launching their first products. The team adds to Mission’s wealth of AWS expertise, as Dozen Software has utilized AWS for its software application development projects since the firm’s inception nearly a decade ago. As part of Mission’s AppDev practice , the Dozen Software team provides an instant infusion of talented software engineers who understand how to design, build, and optimize applications in the AWS Cloud.

Dozen Software emerged as a compelling acquisition partner due to the close alignment between the two companies’ core values, customer-centric philosophies, and approaches to software application development using the myriad advantages of AWS’ tools and services. Mission’s acquisition of Dozen Software accelerates the growth of its AppDev practice, bolstering its capacity and capabilities for solving customers’ challenges by delivering high-performance and secure applications built on AWS.

“The competitive pressure to architect, develop, and iterate on innovative applications continues to grow quickly across all sectors, and from startup to enterprise,” said Simon Anderson, CEO, Mission. “We’ve seen this firsthand, with increasingly outsized demand for the hands-on services that our AppDev practice provides customers every day. Mission has a history of strategic acquisitions that strengthen and expand our AWS cloud services , and Dozen Software—led by Chris and his team of veteran engineers—is a perfect fit for both where Mission is now and where we are headed.”

“Mission’s growth, accomplishments, industry accolades, and market reputation speak for themselves,” said Chris Downs, Practice Lead, Application Development at Mission. “From the moment Mission reached out to explore this acquisition, the synergies between the two companies were clear. We built Dozen Software to always deliver the engineering talent and customer support that would ensure success at each engagement. Mission is built around that same ethos. No two projects are alike, and fully understanding the customer is the first step toward achieving their application goals with AWS. On behalf of the incoming Dozen Software team, we look forward to accelerating Mission’s AppDev practice and working with new and existing customers to bring their applications to life on AWS.”

About Mission Cloud Services

Mission accelerates enterprise cloud transformation by delivering a differentiated suite of agile cloud managed services. As an AWS Premier Tier Services Partner, Mission’s always-on services enable businesses to scale and outpace competitors by leveraging the most transformative technology platform and enterprise software ecosystem in history.

Contact

Kyle Peterson

kyle@clementpeterson.com