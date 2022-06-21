Global DNA Synthesis Technologies and Services Market Report (2022 to 2035) - by Method of DNA Synthesis, Key Applications Areas, Company Size, and Key Geographies

Dublin, June 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "DNA Synthesis Technologies and Services Market, Distribution by Method of DNA Synthesis, Key Applications Areas, Company Size, and Key Geographies: Industry Trends and Global Forecasts, 2022-2035" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report features report features a detailed study of the current scenario and future potential of the DNA synthesis technologies and service providers. Further, the study underlines an in-depth analysis, highlighting the capabilities of service providers engaged in this domain.

DNA or RNA molecules find a variety of applications in the biopharmaceutical industry for genetic testing, medical research, therapeutic development, forensic investigation, and other analytical processes. It is worth highlighting that several research studies are being conducted to evaluate the use of oligonucleotides, especially DNA, as a therapeutic intervention for treatment of various medical conditions.

The approval of the first antisense oligonucleotide drug, Fomivirse, in 1998, led to a surge in the demand of DNA-based interventions. In addition to the application of DNA in therapy development, these entities are also being deployed in genetic diagnostics and have already proven their use in identifying patients across a diverse range of diseases including breast cancer, dyslexia, ovarian cancer, Parkinson's disease and psoriasis.

The advances in medical research have led to establishment of several technologies that can sequence, analyze, and edit different forms of DNA. This, coupled to the increasing use of DNA across diverse range of applications, have urged industry experts to actively look for efficient DNA synthesis technologies that not only facilitate parallelized synthesis of DNA but also provide unmatched precision, scalability, and speed.



It is worth noting that several companies have developed proprietary enzymatic DNA synthesis platforms offering distinct advantages (such as the potential to increase length of DNA fragment, greater accessibility and convenience) over conventional DNA synthesis methods. Given the known merits of such technologies, a significant proportion of medical researchers and therapy / diagnostic developers prefer to outsource DNA synthesis operations to third party platforms / service providers who claim to provide the expertise in DNA synthesis and production.

Presently, there are over 65 players that offer DNA synthesis technologies / services, and these players are actively undertaking efforts to build / expand their existing capabilities, in order to cater to the growing demand for DNA synthesis. Given the rising need for DNA across a wide range of applications, we are led to believe that the DNA synthesis platforms and services industry is likely to witness noteworthy growth in the foreseen future.



