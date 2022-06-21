The Global White Spirits Market is expected to grow by $ 2.43 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period

New York, June 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global White Spirits Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06287451/?utm_source=GNW

3% during the forecast period. Our report on the white spirits market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growing usage as a cleaning and degreasing agent, increasing demand from the automotive industry, and rising demand for white spirits from artists.

The white spirits market analysis includes the application segment and geographic landscape.



The white spirits market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Thinner and solvent

• Fuels

• Cleaning agent

• Degreasing agent

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the increasing demand from construction industry as one of the prime reasons driving the white spirits market growth during the next few years. Also, rise in demand for oil exploration and rise in demand for cleaning and degreasing solvents will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on white spirits market covers the following areas:

• White spirits market sizing

• White spirits market forecast

• White spirits market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading white spirits market vendors that include 2M Holdings Ltd., Al Oga Factory for Manufacturing White Spirit, Al Sanea Chemical Products, Bharat Petroleum Corp. Ltd., BRENNTAG SE, Compania Espanola de Petroleos SA, DHC Solvent Chemie GmbH, Exxon Mobil Corp., G.S.B Chemical Co. Pty. Ltd., HCS Group GmbH, KH Chemicals B.V., Pon Pure Chemicals Group, San Miguel Corp., SHANGHAI CHEMEX Group Ltd., Shell plc, Suntory Holdings Ltd., Thai Oil Public Co. Ltd., TotalEnergies SE, and Vizag Chemical International. Also, the white spirits market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

