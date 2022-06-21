Top 5 Global Business Jet OEMs Comparative SWOT & Strategy Focus 2022-2026: Gulfstream, Bombardier, Dassault Aviation, Textron Aviation and Embraer

Dublin, June 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Comparative SWOT & Strategy Focus - 2022-2026 - World's Top 5 Business Jet Manufacturers - Gulfstream, Bombardier, Dassault Aviation, Textron Aviation, Embraer" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Business Jet Market has been cruising steadily with strong demand for new & used jets with the industry witnessing a virtual windfall for order intake along with robust order books & surging backlogs driven by growing demand for private travel boosting demand for jets across segments, especially, with a large number of first time buyers entering the business aviation market.

The book-to-bill ratios have been rising across industry OEMs while fleet utilization, too, continues to soar across the North American & European markets, thereby, bolstering MRO activity and service revenues for the industry. However, the industry has also been facing headwinds in form of continued challenges emanating from global macroeconomic uncertainty and the ongoing Russia-Ukraine War which has caused supply chain disruptions, strains & bottlenecks apart from production disruptions owing to shortfall & rising material as well as input costs.

Surging demand & fleet utilization levels have been pushing the industry value chain to the brim while spiraling up crude oil prices globally have been impacting profitability across fleet operators



Further, looming sustainability challenges necessitate the aviation industry to push the envelope on the technological front to make steady & active progress towards transition to clean transportation with the development of a range of sustainable aviation technologies geared towards effective de-carbonization over long term. The options have been led by increasing the usage of sustainable aviation fuels (SAFs) as the most feasible, near-term solution while taking steady steps towards transition to electric and hydrogen based propulsion over long term



Against this backdrop, the report provides comprehensive insights & strategic analysis into the Global Business Aviation Market with focus on a blend of quantitative & qualitative analysis.

The report provides detailed analysis on key industry OEMs, including, comprehensive comparative analysis of product portfolios, financial analysis, SWOT framework analysis and key insights into the key strategies & plans of these OEMs.

The report also projects market evolution for the Global Business Aviation market for the medium term horizon along with analysis of key market & technological trends, issues & challenges, market developments & potential growth opportunities which could be leveraged by the industry value chain. The report concludes by analyzing market evolution and projecting demand outlook for the Global Business Jet Market for the near to medium term horizon



Key Topics Covered:



Section - 1: Business Structure & Snapshot - World's Top 5 Business Jet OEMs

a) Founded

b) Headquartered

c) Business Segments

d) Employees

e) Revenues

f) Market Capitalization

g) Key Executives

h) Shareholding/Ownership Pattern & Structure



Section - 2: Financial Performance Snapshot & Analysis - Charts & Analysis for each Company:

1. Revenue Base & Growth Trend

2. Revenues Split by Key Segments

3. Revenues Split by Key Geographic Markets & Regions

4. Gross Earnings & Margin Trend

5. Operating Earnings & Operating Margin Trend

6. Return on Sales Trend

7. Profitability Growth Trend

8. Cash Flow from Operations

9. R&D Expenditure Trend

10. CAPEX Trend

11. Order Intake Trend

12. Order Backlog Position & Growth Trend



Section - 3: SWOT Analysis

Section - 4: Comparative Analysis of Strengths

Section - 5: Comparative Analysis of Weaknesses

Section - 6: Strategy Focus across OEMs - Near to Medium Term - For the 5 Leading Business Jet Manufacturers

Section - 7: Analysis of Key Strategies & Plans for the 5 Leading Industry OEMs - Near to Medium Term

1. Product Portfolio Strategies & Plans

2. Market Specific Strategies & Plans

3. R&D Strategies & Plans

4. Growth Strategies & Plans

5. Business and Corporate Strategies & Plans

6. Sales & Marketing Strategies & Plans

7. Production/Manufacturing Strategies & Plans

8. Financial Strategies & Plans

9. Acquisitions, Strategic Alliances & JVs

10. Other Strategies, Strategic Initiatives & Imperatives



Section - 8: Key Trends

Industry Trends

Market Trends

Technology Trends

Section - 9: Key Issues, Challenges & Risk Factors



Section - 10: Global Business Jet Market - Force Field Analysis - Analysis of Driving & Restraining Forces and their Overall Dynamics

Section - 11: Global Business Jet Market - Strategic Outlook 2022-2031

1. Analysis of Emerging Market Scenario for Business Jets

2. Global Demand Outlook for Business Jets - Forecast to 2031

3. Global Demand Projections for Key Market Segments - Based on Aircraft Size (Light, Medium & Heavy Jets)

Aircraft Delivery Units projections for Segments

Value of Projected Aircraft Deliveries across Segments

Growth Rates for Segments

Fleet Size Growth for Segments

4. Demand Projections for Key Geographic Markets & Regions

Aircraft Delivery Units projections for Key Markets/Regions

Value of Projected Aircraft Deliveries for Key Markets /Regions

Fleet Size Growth projections for Markets/Regions

Aircraft Delivery Units projections for Key Market Segments (Light, Medium & Heavy Jets) across Markets/Regions

Value of Projected Aircraft Deliveries across Key Market Segments (Light, Medium & Heavy Jets) for Markets /Regions



