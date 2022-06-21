The Global Thermal Imaging Camera Market is expected to grow by $ 1.04 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 7.69% during the forecast period

New York, June 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Thermal Imaging Camera Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06287450/?utm_source=GNW

69% during the forecast period. Our report on the thermal imaging camera market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by Increasing military expenditure, increasing demand from the healthcare industry, and regulations that mandate the use of radiation detection, monitoring, and safety solutions.

The thermal imaging camera market analysis includes type segment and geographic landscape



The thermal imaging camera market is segmented as below:

By Product Type

• Camera

• Scope and goggles

• Modules



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• APAC

• Europe

• The Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the improvement in photogrammetry and thermal imaging as one of the prime reasons driving the thermal imaging camera market growth during the next few years. Also, growing R and D investments by companies, governments, and capital firms and an increase in the adoption of thermography for infancy stage diagnosis will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the thermal imaging camera market covers the following areas:

• Thermal imaging camera market sizing

• Thermal imaging camera market forecast

• Thermal imaging camera market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading thermal imaging camera market vendors that include ANVS Inc., BAE Systems Plc, Chauvin Arnoux Group, CorDEX Instruments Ltd., Cox Enterprises Inc., ED Bullard Co., Elbit Systems Ltd., Fortive Corp., Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co. Ltd., InfraTec GmbH, Keysight Technologies Inc., MSA Safety Inc., SATIR Europe Ireland Co. Ltd., Synectics Plc, Teledyne Technologies Inc., Testo SE, and Co. KGaA, Thermoteknix Systems Ltd., Wuhan Guide Infrared Co. Ltd., Zhejiang Dali Technology Co. Ltd., and Seek Thermal Inc. Also, the thermal imaging camera market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

