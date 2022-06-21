China TAVR & TMV Market Trends and Growth Forecast Report 2022: Growing Prevalence of Aortic Stenosis and Rise in Approval of New TAVR Products

Dublin, June 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "China TAVR & TMV Market: Insights & Forecast with Potential Impact of COVID-19 (2022-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Chinese TAVR market is expected to reach US$1,669.14 million in 2026, growing at a CAGR of 55.50%, for the duration spanning 2022-2026. While, the TMV market in China is forecasted to reach US$741.24 million in 2026, rising at a CAGR of 147.16%, for the time period of 2022-2026.

Factors such as the growing prevalence of aortic stenosis, the rise in approval of new TAVR products, the rise in geriatric population, and rapid urbanization would drive the growth of the market.

However, the market growth would be challenged by risks associated with TAVR procedures and challenge of patient selection in TMVI. A few notable trends may include rising penetration of TAVR and TMV procedures, the decline in prices of transcatheter mitral valve procedures, upcoming major TMVI products, and a rise in complications in open-heart surgery.



Currently, interventional heart valve therapy is advancing rapidly and is considered as a safe and minimally invasive treatment suitable for elderly patients with high surgical risks, poor health, and other complications. With technology development, indications for interventional therapy are broadening.



In particular, driven by China's favorable policy encouraging innovative medical devices, a growing number of medical device companies have joined the competition for R&D of transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products in China. Growth in the R&D activities among major players in the country would drive the launch of the new product and would propel the TAVR and TMV market in China.



Scope of the Report

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the China TAVR and TMV Market.

The market dynamics such as growth drivers, market trends, and challenges are analyzed in-depth.

The competitive landscape of the market, along with the company profiles of leading players (Medtronic PLC, Edwards Lifesciences, Venus MedTech HangZhou Inc., MicroPort CardioFlow, Medtech Corporation and Peijia Medical) are also presented in detail.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Overview

1.1 Overview of Valvular Heart Diseases

1.2 Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR)

1.3 Comparison Between Types of Valves in TAVR

1.4 Transcatheter Mitral Valve Replacement (TMVR)

1.5 Technical Challenges Between TAVR vs. TMVR

1.6 Manufacturing Process Of Artificial Valves

1.7 Current State and Unmet Needs of Interventional Therapy in China



2. Impact of COVID-19

2.1 Decline in Hospital Visits

2.2 Fall in Number of Merger & Acquisition (M&A) Deals



3. China Market Analysis

3.1 China Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR) Market by Value

3.2 China Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR) Market Forecast by Value

3.3 China Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR) Procedure Volume

3.4 China Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR) Procedure Volume Forecast

3.5 China Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR) Treated Patient Volume Forecast

3.6 China Transcatheter Mitral Valve (TMV) Market Forecast by Value

3.6.1 China Transcatheter Mitral Valve Implantation (TMVI) Market Forecast by Value

3.6.2 China Transcatheter Mitral Valve Replacement (TMVR) Market Forecast by Value

3.7 China Transcatheter Mitral Valve (TMV) Treated Patient Volume Forecast

3.7.1 China Transcatheter Mitral Valve Implantation (TMVI) Treated Patient Volume Forecast

3.7.2 China Transcatheter Mitral Valve Replacement (TMVR) Treated Patient Volume Forecast

3.8 China Transcatheter Mitral Valve (TMV) Procedure Volume Forecast



4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Growth Drivers

4.1.1 Growing Prevalence of Aortic Stenosis

4.1.2 Rise in Approval of New TAVR Products

4.1.3 Rise in Geriatric Population

4.1.4 Rapid Urbanization

4.2 Key Trends

4.2.1 Rising Penetration of TAVR and TMV Procedures

4.2.2 Decline in Prices of Transcatheter Mitral Valve Procedures

4.2.3 Upcoming Major TMVI Products

4.2.4 Rise in Complications in Open-heart Surgery

4.3 Challenges

4.3.1 Risks Associated with TAVR Procedures

4.3.2 Challenge of Patient selection in TMVI



5. Competitive Landscape

5.1 China Market

5.1.1 Key Players - Revenue Comparison

5.1.2 Key Players - R&D Expenditure Comparison

5.1.3 Key Players - Market Capitalization Comparison

5.1.4 Key Players - Second-generation TAVR Product Comparison



6. Company Profiles

3M Company

Edwards Lifesciences

Medtronic PLC

MicroPort CardioFlow Medtech Corporation

Peijia Medical

Venus MedTech HangZhou Inc.

