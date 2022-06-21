Global Contract Logistics (In-house and Outsourced) Market Report 2022, Profiles of Deutsche Post, XPO Logistics, Kuehne + Nagel, Hitachi Transport System, Ryder System and Nippon Express

Dublin, June 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Contract Logistics Market: Insights, Trends & Forecast (2022-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global contract logistics market is forecasted to reach US$329.7 billion in 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.45%, for the time period of 2022-2026.



Factors such as the growing e-commerce industry, increasing food and beverages demand, improving consumer confidence index, rising urbanization levels, and rising focus on the green supply chain are expected to drive the market growth.

However, the growth of the industry would be challenged by a dearth of skilled professionals in developing economies and intense competition. A few notable trends include escalating consolidation activities, technological advancements, high adoption of the internet of things (it), and the emergence of blockchain services.



On the basis of functions, the in-house segment leads the global contract logistics market followed by outsourcing activities. Logistics for the manufacturing industry comes down to proper routing management. Logistics companies assist with bills-of-lading and freight scheduling to reduce the costs of shipping products to the vendors.

The fastest-growing regional market in Asia-Pacific. The growth would be supported by improving economic conditions, increasing the e-commerce industry and growing premium food & beverages demand, the contract logistics services.p>



Scope of the Report

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the global contract logistics market, segmented into in-house and outsourcing.

The major regional markets (Asia-Pacific, Europe, and North America) have been analyzed along with country coverage of China, Japan, Germany, UK, France, US, and Canada.

The market dynamics such as growth drivers, market trends, and challenges are analyzed in-depth.

The competitive landscape of the market, along with the company profiles of leading players i.e. Deutsche Post AG (DHL Supply Chain), XPO Logistics, Inc., Kuehne + Nagel International AG, Hitachi Transport System Ltd, Ryder System, Inc. and Nippon Express Co., Ltd. are also presented in detail.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Market Overview

1.1 Introduction

1.2 Types of Contract Logistics Services

1.3 Supply Chain of Contract Logistics

1.4 Benefits of Contract Logistics

1.5 Impact of Covid



2. Global Contract Logistics Market Analysis

2.1 Global Contract Logistics Market Value

2.2 Global Contract Logistics Market Value Forecast

2.3 Global Contract Logistics Market Value by Segments

2.3.1 Global In-house Contract Logistics Market Value

2.3.2 Global In-house Contract Logistics Market Value Forecast

2.3.3 Global Outsourcing Contract Logistics Market Value

2.3.4 Global Outsourcing Contract Logistics Market Value Forecast

2.4 Global Contract Logistics Market Value by End Users

2.5 Global Contract Logistics Market Value by Region



3. Regional Contract Logistics Market Analysis

3.1 Asia-Pacific

3.2 Europe

3.3 North America



4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Growth Drivers

4.1.1 Growing E-Commerce Industry

4.1.2 Increasing Food and Beverages Demand

4.1.3 Improving Consumer Confidence Index

4.1.4 Rising Urbanization Levels

4.1.5 Rising Focus on Green Supply Chain

4.2 Key Trends and Developments

4.2.1 Escalating Consolidation Activities

4.2.2 Technological Advancements

4.2.3 High Adoption of Internet of Things (IoT)

4.2.4 Emergence of Blockchain Service

4.3 Challenges

4.3.1 Dearth of Skilled Professionals in Developing Economies

4.3.2 Intense Competition



5. Competitive Landscape

5.1 Global Contract Logistics Market

5.1.1 Key Players - Market Share Comparison

5.2 France Contract Logistics Market

5.2.1 Key Players - Market Share Comparison



6. Company Profiles

Deutsche Post AG (DHL Supply Chain)

Hitachi Transport System Ltd

Kuehne + Nagel International AG

Nippon Express Co., Ltd.

Ryder System, Inc.

XPO Logistics, Inc.

