The Future of the Retail Store in a Digital World: How Retail Stores Might Evolve by 2040 and How to Prepare for These Long-Term Shifts

The Commerce 2040 series outlines a vision for how consumers might shop in two decades. This report focuses on how the competing forces that are reshaping retail will impact the future of the store.

In particular, the shift towards e-commerce is forcing retailers and brands to rethink the purpose and use of stores. By depicting this long-term view, companies can take meaningful action today to adapt to the changing retail landscape in the digital era.



The Commerce 2040: The Future of the Retail Store in a Digital World global briefing offers an insight into the size and shape of the retailing industry, highlights emerging trends, their effects on retailing in markets around the world, on the development of channels and consumers' shopping patterns.

It identifies the leading companies and brands, offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they the developments of new store types, the importance of non-store retailing, economic/lifestyle influences, private label or pricing issues. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change and criteria for success.



Product Coverage: Non-Store Retailing, Store-based Retailing.



Data Coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Key Topics Covered:

Competing Forces Reshaping Retail

How Retail Stores Might Evolve by 2040

A Glimpse into the Future Retail Store

How to Prepare for These Long-Term Shifts

