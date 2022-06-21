Synlogic to Present at the 2022 HCU Network America, Organic Acidemia Association and Propionic Acidemia Foundation Conference

BETHESDA, Md., June 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Synlogic, Inc. (Nasdaq: SYBX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing medicines for metabolic and immunological diseases through its proprietary approach to synthetic biology, announced it will participate in the HCU Network America, Organic Acidemia Association and Propionic Acidemia Foundation 2022 Conference, in Bethesda, Maryland, June 25-26, 2022. Synlogic has been invited to present a poster to patients and families affected by homocystinuria (HCU) regarding SYNB1353, an investigational oral therapy designed to consume methionine for the potential treatment of HCU.



Poster Title: Developing SYNB1353, a Methionine-Consuming Synthetic Biotic for the Treatment of Classic Homocystinuria (HCU)

SYNB1353 is currently in IND-enabling studies and was developed as part of a research collaboration with Gingko Bioworks. It is a specially designed probiotic that has been engineered to consume methionine, with the goal of lowering homocysteine levels in patients with HCU. Synlogic has promising preclinical data from non-human primates and mouse models showing that it is able to lower blood homocysteine levels. Synlogic expects to enter the clinic this year with results in healthy volunteers by the end of 2022.

About Synlogic

Synlogic is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing medicines through its proprietary approach to synthetic biology. Synlogic’s pipeline includes its lead program in phenylketonuria (PKU), which has demonstrated proof of concept with plans to start a pivotal, Phase 3 study in the first half of 2023, and additional novel drug candidates designed to treat homocystinuria (HCU) and enteric hyperoxaluria. The rapid advancement of these potential biotherapeutics, called Synthetic Biotics, has been enabled by Synlogic’s reproducible, target-specific drug design. Synlogic uses programmable, precision genetic engineering of well-characterized probiotics to exert localized activity for therapeutic benefit, with a focus on metabolic and immunologic diseases. In addition to its clinical programs, Synlogic has research collaborations with Roche on the discovery of a novel Synthetic Biotic for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease and with Ginkgo Bioworks on additional undisclosed preclinical assets. For additional information visit www.synlogictx.com.

About SYNB1353

SYNB1353 is a novel orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidate designed to consume methionine in the gastrointestinal tract thereby lowering homocysteine levels in patients with homocystinuria (HCU). HCU is an inherited disorder characterized by high levels of homocysteine and risks including thromboembolism, lens dislocation, skeletal abnormalities, developmental delay, and intellectual disability. Treatment options for HCU are currently limited due to efficacy and tolerability. SYNB1353 is currently in IND-enabling studies and was developed as part of a research collaboration with Synlogic and Gingko Bioworks. Synlogic holds worldwide development and commercialization rights to SYNB1353, which is expected to begin clinical development and report Phase 1 data in healthy volunteers in H2 2022.

Forward-Looking Statements

