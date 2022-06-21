LGI Homes Introduces New Lineup of Single-Family Homes at Popular San Antonio Community, Luckey Ranch

New, Move-in Ready Homes are Available at Luckey Ranch, Priced from the $280s



SAN ANTONIO, Texas, June 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ: LGIH) today announced the company is now selling a brand-new collection of single-family homes within the highly sought-after San Antonio community, Luckey Ranch.

This new collection of homes at Luckey Ranch range in size from 1,356 square feet with three bedrooms and two-and-a-half bathrooms, to just over 2,100 square feet with four bedrooms and three bathrooms. Designed for more life, these new homes have been carefully crafted with today’s modern homebuyer in mind. Every new home at Luckey Ranch offers a spacious family room, fully equipped kitchen, generously sized bedrooms, alley-load, attached garages and an array of fantastic, included upgrades. Built with LGI Homes’ CompleteHome™ package, homes within this new collection showcase a full suite of stainless steel Whirlpool® kitchen appliances, sparkling granite countertops, 36” upper wood cabinetry with crown molding, beautiful, vinyl plank flooring, fully fenced back yards and more. Additionally, homebuyers will appreciate the energy-efficient features built into these new homes such as a programmable thermostat, double-pane, Low-E vinyl windows and LED flush mount ENERGY STAR lights.

Luckey Ranch is a remarkable, master-planned community ideally situated just off Highway 90 in San Antonio. Residents at Luckey Ranch enjoy an enriched lifestyle with quick access to major employers, great shopping and dining opportunities, as well as local schools, including the onsite elementary school. Additionally, Luckey Ranch is home to world-class community amenities such as a $2 million sports park with multiple playgrounds, a splash pad, basketball court, soccer field, seven-acre fishing lake and more. With a focus on family-style recreation, there is something that everyone in the family can enjoy at Luckey Ranch.

This brand-new collection of homes at Luckey Ranch are priced from the $280s with quick move-in opportunities available. For more information or to schedule a tour, interested homebuyers are encouraged to call (866) 669-8200 ext 1043.

About LGI Homes, Inc.

LGI Homes, Inc. is a pioneer in the homebuilding industry, successfully applying an innovative and systematic approach to the design, construction and sale of homes. As one of America’s fastest growing companies, LGI Homes has a notable legacy of more than 19 years of homebuilding excellence, over which time it has closed more than 50,000 homes and has been profitable every year. Headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, LGI Homes has operations across 35 markets in 19 states and, since 2018, has been ranked as the 10th largest residential builder in the United States based on units closed. Nationally recognized for its quality construction and exceptional customer service, LGI Homes’ commitment to excellence extends to its more than 900 employees, earning the Company numerous workplace awards at the local, state and national level, including Top Workplaces USA’s 2022 Cultural Excellence Award. For more information about LGI Homes and its unique operating model focused on making the dream of homeownership a reality for families across the nation, please visit the Company’s website at www.lgihomes.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Rachel Eaton

(281) 362-8998 ext. 2560

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c76b9cd1-5a07-4907-8c58-c85184963543