ADMA Biologics Announces Addition to the Russell 2000® Index

Ramsey, N.J. and Boca Raton, Fla., June 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ADMA Biologics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ADMA) (“ADMA” or the “Company”), an end-to-end commercial biopharmaceutical company dedicated to manufacturing, marketing and developing specialty plasma-derived biologics, today announced that the Company will be added to the Russell 2000® Index, effective as of market open on June 27, 2022, according to a preliminary list of additions posted by FTSE Russell on June 17, 2022.



The Russell 2000® Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the U.S. equity market. Membership in the Russell 2000® Index, which remains in place until the next reconstitution, is based on membership in the broad market Russell 3000® Index. Russell indexes are widely used by investment managers and institutional investors for index funds and as benchmarks for active investment strategies. Approximately $12 trillion in assets are benchmarked against Russell's US indexes. Russell indexes are part of FTSE Russell, a leading global index provider.

For more information on the Russell Indexes, please visit the FTSE Russell website at https://www.ftserussell.com.

About ADMA Biologics, Inc. (ADMA)

ADMA Biologics is an end-to-end commercial biopharmaceutical company dedicated to manufacturing, marketing and developing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immunodeficient patients at risk for infection and others at risk for certain infectious diseases. ADMA currently manufactures and markets three United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA)-approved plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and the prevention of certain infectious diseases: BIVIGAM® (immune globulin intravenous, human) for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV™ (immune globulin intravenous, human – slra 10% liquid) for the treatment of PI; and NABI-HB® (hepatitis B immune globulin, human) to provide enhanced immunity against the hepatitis B virus. ADMA manufactures its immune globulin products at its FDA-licensed plasma fractionation and purification facility located in Boca Raton, Florida. Through its ADMA BioCenters subsidiary, ADMA also operates as an FDA-approved source plasma collector in the U.S., which provides a portion of its blood plasma for the manufacture of its products. ADMA’s mission is to manufacture, market and develop specialty plasma-derived, human immune globulins targeted to niche patient populations for the treatment and prevention of certain infectious diseases and management of immune compromised patient populations who suffer from an underlying immune deficiency, or who may be immune compromised for other medical reasons. ADMA has received U.S. Patents: 9,107,906, 9,714,283, 9,815,886, 9,969,793 and 10,259,865 and European Patent No. 3375789, among others, related to certain aspects of its products and product candidates. For more information, please visit www.admabiologics.com.

