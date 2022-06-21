Lumiii Joins Collision 2022 as a Featured Impact Startup

TORONTO, June 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Secret Pirates Entertainment Inc., creators of The Secret Order of Lumiiis franchise, announces that it will be joining a prominent lineup of companies at Collision 2022 as part of their Featured Impact Startups. Collision 2022 will be held at the Enercare Center in Toronto from June 20 to June 23.

Lumiii opens the world of Web3 and the metaverse to kids and adults and continues to disrupt the industry with its unique learn-to-earn ecosystem.

"We're thrilled to be recognized as a startup doing more than chasing unicorn status," said Ali Badshah, Co-Founder, CEO, and Creator of Lumiii Franchise. "We're solving far-reaching problems with global impact using sustainable methods that prioritize social collaboration and sharing over competition and profit."

Known as North America's fastest-growing tech conference, Collision 2022 will feature over 400 expert topical speakers and over 1,250 startups. Featured Impact Startups will have the opportunity to connect with top investors, network with potential mentors, and learn from the top names in tech. Over 33,000 attendees are expected this year.

Lumiii's mission is built alongside the UN's 17 Sustainable Development Goals, which include No Poverty, Zero Hunger, and Reduced Inequalities — all created to address global challenges like climate change, poverty, and environmental degradation.

An innovative, fun way of introducing Web3 and blockchain technology to kids and families, Lumiii is poised to shine at Collision 2022 as a Featured Impact Startup, continuing to build its community through industry-leading partnerships and programs.

Lumiii's blockchain-powered, decentralized edutainment ecosystem is the first of its kind with a full product suite of TV media, governance and play-to-earn tokens, non-fungible tokens (NFTs), toys & collectibles, metaverse and decentralized finance platforms, and digital education.

About Secret Pirates Entertainment Inc.

Secret Pirates Entertainment Inc. is a Canadian global media and gaming company marketing consumer products across all age groups. Founded in 2021 by Ali Badshah and Mehdi Rahman, Secret Pirates' mandate is to democratize the global arts and entertainment industry through altruism and decentralized technologies.

About Lumiii

Lumiii uses interactive storytelling and learn-to-earn gaming to build the next generation of skilled and conscientious people. Co-founded by ACTRA Award-nominated actor, showrunner, and comedian Ali Badshah and international business leader Mehdi Rahman, Lumiii by Secret Pirates Entertainment Inc. demystifies the blockchain and decentralized finance (DeFi) for kids and adults, while amplifying the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDGs) through its entertainment, gaming, and easy-to-use digital offerings.



