Plum Sees Significant Momentum As Employers Navigate Evolving Labor Market, Experiences 118 Percent Growth YOY

WATERLOO, Ontario, June 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Revolutionary talent assessment platform Plum today shared details of its recent momentum as demand for its solutions skyrocketed 300 percent over the last six months, with 118 percent growth year over year. New customer wins compounded by company growth and industry recognition have propelled Plum forward in its journey.



Customer Wins and Program Expansion

Companies turning to Plum to power their talent acquisition and talent management strategies include First Solar, On Side Restoration, MUD\WTR and Schlesinger Group. At the same time, several existing customers – Fortinet, OLX, Scotiabank and Sitel Group – have expanded their relationships with Plum, using its technology to make better talent decisions across the employee lifecycle.

“I have been a part of many companies going through explosive growth, but I have never seen one quite like Plum,” said Jason Putnam, Chief Revenue Officer for Plum. “The amount of inbound interest from potential clients, analysts and influencers is amazing. That, combined with a 4x increase in our pipeline, 100 percent year-over-year growth and amazing clients and employees. Plum is truly something special, and the world is noticing.”

Industry Accolades and Praise

Plum has garnered significant attention over the past year, earning awards for its product and team. Notably, Plum won Best Innovative/Emerging Tech Solution in Talent Management in the 2022 HR Tech Awards; Putnam’s leadership received a Silver Stevie Award for National Sales Executive of the Year; and Plum CEO Caitlin MacGregor was recognized as one of TAtech’s 100 Most Influential Talent Acquisition Thought Leaders.



Ben Eubanks, Chief Research Officer, Lighthouse Research & Advisory, the firm behind the HR Tech Awards, shared, “Our research shows that the workforce prefers assessment tools that not only measure their current capability but their future potential as well. Plum was designed to do just that, helping employers identify leadership candidates for internal mobility purposes, especially those diverse candidates who can be evaluated in a fair, unbiased way.”

Looking Ahead

To support its continued momentum, Plum recently brought on new team members, including Jason Putnam as Chief Revenue Officer and Jenny Cotie Kangas as Vice President of Marketing as well as Jordan Lea, Director of Customer Experience; Pearce Nemeth, Product Manager; and Roger Dowie, Senior Sales Director.

Reflecting on the first half of 2022, CEO Caitlin MacGregor commented, “The companies winning in today’s world see the value of using objective data to help inform talent decisions; they’re screening people in rather than out, working to empower their teams and develop their next generational leaders. At Plum, we’re challenging the status quo; it’s no longer about your gut, a resume or cultural fit. It’s about understanding the human at the center; only then can people and organizations truly succeed.”

About Plum

Plum is a talent assessment platform that strips away bias and reveals human potential to revolutionize how global enterprises hire, grow, and retain talent. With unmatched scalability, Plum powers more objective and equitable talent decisions across the employee lifecycle using the predictive power of psychometric data. In one platform, Plum empowers organizations to quantify job fit, identify potential, provide personalized career insights and create high-performing teams. Visit www.plum.io for details.