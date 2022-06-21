OnKure Therapeutics Appoints Kevin S. Litwiler, Ph.D., as Senior Vice President of DMPK and Clinical Pharmacology

BOULDER, Colo., June 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OnKure, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company discovering and developing the next generation of oncology precision medicines, today announced the appointment of Kevin S. Litwiler, Ph.D., as Senior Vice President of DMPK and Clinical Pharmacology. Dr. Litwiler brings over three decades of diverse biopharmaceutical experience in clinical pharmacology, bioanalytical, drug metabolism and pharmacometrics spanning a variety of drug targets and therapeutic areas.



“We are delighted to welcome Kevin to OnKure. His strong history of building innovative teams that successfully advance novel candidates from concept to market will be extremely valuable as we develop our pipeline of precision medicines,” said Tony Piscopio, Ph.D., Co-Founder, President and Chief Executive Officer of OnKure. “Kevin is well versed in our proven structure-based drug design approach and will add immediate value to our growing clinical division. We look forward to working closely with him to efficiently deliver novel oncology therapeutics to patients.”

Prior to joining OnKure, Dr. Litwiler served as Executive Director, Clinical Pharmacology Global Product Development, Oncology at Pfizer Inc., where he was responsible for the late-stage advancement of Boulder-based assets, including two commercialized products. Prior to joining Pfizer, he served as Executive Director and head of Clinical Pharmacology at Array BioPharma Inc. During his tenure at Array, he oversaw strategy, productivity, compliance and budget for the department. Dr. Litwiler also contributed to INDs for 23 Array candidates and the design and conduct of over 40 clinical trials. He started his career at DuPont Biotechnology, where he held numerous research roles of increasing responsibility. Dr. Litwiler received his Ph.D. in Analytical Chemistry from the State University of New York at Buffalo and B.S. in Chemistry from Clarion University of Pennsylvania.

“This opportunity to join OnKure is truly exciting. The Company’s scientific approach has immense potential, and I look forward to helping drive its clinical success,” said Dr. Litwiler. “Together with the OnKure team, I am confident in our ability to repeat past accomplishments and discover best-in-class oncology candidates that address significant unmet medical needs.”

About OnKure Therapeutics

OnKure, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of best-in-class precision medicines that target biologically validated drivers of cancer. Using its proven structure-based drug design approach, the Company is building a robust pipeline of tumor-agnostic candidates that are designed to achieve optimal tolerability and efficacy. OnKure is currently developing its lead clinical candidate, OKI-179, an oral, selective Class I HDAC inhibitor, for the treatment of both hematological and solid tumors.

To learn more, please visit onkuretherapeutics.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

