Passport to Jupiter App Launched With Freeze Tag’s Eventzee Technology  

Tustin, CA, June 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freeze Tag (OTC: FRZT), a leading creator of location-based mobile social games, announced today that the town of Jupiter, Florida, has officially launched the digital version of their “Passport to Jupiter” program utilizing Freeze Tag’s Eventzee white label app opportunity.



The “Passport to Jupiter” app is free to download in both the Apple and Google Play stores. The app is designed to get visitors and residents exploring a cultivated list of hot-spots throughout the city. Six different types of locations make up the map, including Parks and Recreation, Historic Sites, Natural Areas, Riverwalk, Beaches and Waterways, and Entertainment and Culture.

The new app augments the paper booklet edition of the Passport, which increased the reach of the program while reaching new demographics. The Passport to Jupiter app includes an interactive map of more than 70 points of interest included in the full list of passport sites, each offering a unique spin on what Jupiter has to offer. Each location in the map includes important information about the site, including an address or general location, plus the amenities available at each stop.

“We love opportunities to work with clients like the town of Jupiter,” said Craig Holland, CEO of Freeze Tag. “Their app is the perfect example of utilizing our scavenger hunt platform with the option of making it a totally custom experience for users.”

Eventzee’s white label program allows clients to build upon our foundation for an even more customizable app experience. Eventzee’s game designers and developers work together to craft a customized version of the app that represents the client’s complete brand identity. After it’s built, the app is available for download in the app store under the client’s name. The program is perfect for clients, like Jupiter, who dream about customers engaging with their brand, but have found it to be cost prohibitive to build a mobile app from scratch.

“Eventzee’s white label program was the perfect solution to what the Town of Jupiter was looking for in a digital platform,” said Shawn Reed, Community Relations Manager/PIO for the Town. “Eventzee was able to take our vision of the app and put it into a platform that was easy to use while maintaining the look and feel of our program.”

The Passport to Jupiter is a free event to join, and those who log 30 or more site visits, or receive 1500 points, within the list are awarded a participation badge. Participants can bring the virtual badge to Jupiter Town hall to claim a Jupiter prize pack! In order to complete a location, simply use the GPS location tool within the app to automatically check into each location.

If you’re interested in Eventzee's white label app opportunities, or would like more information on hosting an Eventzee scavenger hunt. visit our website and contact our team to set up the best package for you. You can also email us at sales@eventzeeapp.com or call us at 714-210-3850 x15.

About Jupiter, Florida

Jupiter, Florida, is the northernmost town of Palm Beach County, Florida. With more than 3 miles of shoreline, multiple historic sites, various restaurants, bars, and outdoor eateries, as well as copious luxury amenities, Jupiter is the perfect place to visit when looking for an action-packed vacation.

About Freeze Tag, Inc.

Freeze Tag, Inc. is a leading creator of mobile location-based games for consumers and businesses. Our portfolio includes hits such as Munzee, a social platform with more than 12 million locations worldwide and hundreds of thousands of players that blends gamification and geolocation into an experience that rewards players for going places in the physical world, WallaBee, an addictive collecting game with over 2,400 beautifully drawn digital cards, Painted Rocks App, a new and innovative way to track, share, and find painted and kindness rocks through an interactive map, as well as many social mobile games that provide endless hours of family-friendly fun. We also offer the Eventzee platform, a fully customizable gaming solution that allows organizations and businesses to create branded virtual, physical and hybrid scavenger hunts for their customers and constituents. For more information about Freeze Tag, go to: https://www.freezetag.com

