Veena Jetti of Vive Funds on Blazing Her Own Trail in Multifamily Real Estate Investing

PLANO, Texas, June 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vive Funds founder Veena Jetti shares her experience and insights on emerging in the male-dominated real estate industry, and details the keys to success in multifamily real estate investment. Currently, only 31% of all real estate investors are female.

"My mom started a very successful investment company many decades ago, so I grew up around it," according to Jetti. "As the company continues to grow, I've learned how to maintain a laser focus on our niche and continue creating value for investors, which is something that we also love doing. Our company tries to treat all our limited partners with the same dedication that we would want to be treated with."

Jetti is all too aware of the challenges of women working—let alone succeeding—in a male-dominated industry. Growing up in a real estate family gave her the perspective she would need to excel; she sees the challenge as an opportunity to differentiate herself and her company from others. Today, Vive Funds has more than 500 investments and has transacted on over $800mm in assets.

"Our company stands out because our partners see what having a women-led company can do for their portfolio," adds Jetti. "The fact that we have continued to perform at the highest levels certainly helps our cause. We are grateful to the numerous individuals who have supported us and placed an emphasis on diversity and inclusion at the top of the company — both men and women."

Despite being underestimated throughout her past, Jetti holds steadfast to her professionalism and continues to foster dialogue with critics. "There have been many times I'm sure I was dismissed because of my appearance, but once we have an opportunity to dive into a deeper conversation, any preconceived notions are dispelled," Jetti said. "By focusing on excellence and performance, our reputation and returns to investors speak for themselves."

Jetti offers some advice for women looking to break into real estate or any other male-dominated industry: "Keep pushing forward and continuing to seek the opportunities that inspire you to be great. Look for opportunities to work for and with partners that share the same dedication to equality and diversity that you do—in other words, a lot of companies talk the talk, but not many walk the walk. Does their leadership include minorities and women? Do they have an advisory board composed of diverse members? If not, ask them why. When you get really good, you get to a point where you can pick and choose to only work with companies that share this same commitment. It can be really powerful when you can impact other companies in this way."

For more information on Vive Funds, please visit https://vivefunds.com.

About Vive Funds:

Vive Funds was launched to fulfill its mission of carefully curating high-quality real estate investments to suit our core investor profile. Its innovative strategy and detailed processes drive its core value of investor-based projects. Vive has developed a rich network of global business partners to make early and transforming investments in assets that have the potential to do great things. Its dedicated team is made up of seasoned industry leaders who are looking to partner with hard-working, visionary investors.

Media Contact

Mike Albanese

mike.albanese@newswire.com

Related Images











Image 1









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment