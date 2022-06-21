North America Industrial Air Filtration Market revenue to reach $2.1bn by 2026, says Graphical Research

Pune, India, June 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



As per a recent industry report put forward by Graphical Research, the North America industrial air filtration market is forecast to register its name in the billion-dollar fraternity down the line of seven years, by exceeding a revenue of USD 2.1 billion by 2026.





Facilities across North America use industrial air filtration systems, whose filters are made from a variety of raw materials like glass fiber, cellulose, wool and different kinds of resins. Filters like pleated, fiberglass, polyester and High Efficiency Particulate Air (HEPA) are used for various industrial purposes.

It is important for industrial plant workers to work in highly ventilated conditions to ensure their safety. There are many companies today that have increased their focus on the importance of Indoor Air Quality (IAQ) of facilities to ensure the well-being of their employees. The manufacturing plants require air filters as the workers are constantly exposed to machines that give out harmful emissions.

Some of the reputed companies that are engaged in the production of industrial air filters in North America are Absolent Group, Lydall, Gutsche, Plymovent, SPX Corporation, Camfil Group, Donaldson Co. among a few others.

Industrial air filtration market in North America will gain momentum and achieve a valuation of $2.1 billion by 2026. Some of the important trends that will favor the development of the industry are discussed.

HEPA filters will boost industrial air filtration market:

Dust and mist collectors, CCF and HEPA filters are some of the product categories of North America industrial air filtration market . HEPA filters will attract the most demand from end-users through 2026. They are quite useful for industries that require highly neat environment to work in. They catch all kinds of pollen, dust particles and smoke present in the air and are widely used in a variety of products like consumer electronics, food and beverage processing, semiconductors, healthcare facilities and many others. These filters maintain a clean environment which will ultimately lead to increased demand in the region.

Industrial air filters to find augmented application in metalworking:

While there are several applications of air filtration industry, the metalworking sector will be among the largest consumers of air filters in North America. The processes that go into the manufacturing of metals like grinding, buffing, cutting, spraying and metalizing create a lot of pollution in the form of dust, fumes, mist and smoke. This can create some adverse health concerns for workers that are working in the industry.

Air filters are important as they filter out all the pollution particles and provide clean and fresh air for workers to comfortably work in. Metalworking factories have established certain air quality standards and these industrial filters help them meet the same. They even help in preventing machine breakdowns by acting as a barrier between pollution particles and machineries. All these benefits will propel North America industrial air filtration market size.

Industrial filters see high demand in cereal manufacturing:

Industrial air filters will find increased demand in the food sector in North America as well, specifically in cereal producing facilities. Cereals are a staple breakfast food item for the regional population, and it is important that this food item is hygienically produced by taking all the possible preventive measures. These filters are constantly used in the cereal production to prevent any contaminants from coming in contact with the food items. Air filtration is an important part in this process, whether the manufacturing method is simple or not. This is because these filters are useful in air treatments, packaging and heating of the products to prevent them from going stale.

Stringent hygiene regulations to foster industrial air filtration market:

The governments across North America are bringing out strict rules and regulations to support the safety of workers as well as ensure hygienic production and distribution of food products. This region gives immense importance to the air quality of its factories in various industries like cement, manufacturing and metalworking as they create the greatest amount of pollution. There are several companies that are investing in air filtration systems that will not only help them in increasing their production output but will even secure customers’ confidence.

