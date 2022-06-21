Shots Box Launches the Margarita Shots Box Just in Time for Summer

LOS ANGELES, June 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shots Box, experts in delivering curated craft, artisanal, and small-batch spirits to customers' doorsteps, is pleased to announce The Margarita Shots Box, the perfect cocktail kit for tequila enthusiasts, just in time for the summer season.

The Margarita Shots Box includes 10 tequila shooters, curated and sourced straight from five amazing Mexican distillers, along with all the ingredients needed to make 10 delicious margaritas. Each Margarita Shots Box includes:

10 Artisanal Tequila Minis

1 oz Lime Juice

0.5 oz Agave Syrup

0.5 oz Triple Sec

10 Dried Lime Wheels

0.5 oz of Coarse Salt

1 Stainless Steel Mixing Jigger

"The Margarita Shots Box is our most anticipated launch this summer," said JC Stock, Chief Executive Officer of Shots Box. "Margaritas are synonymous with summertime, and we couldn't be more excited to provide people with the opportunity to mix and match their own margaritas with high-quality tequila straight from Mexico."

Each cocktail box offers everything needed for an authentic margarita experience, with enough ingredients to make 10 delicious margaritas, curated and sourced from five Mexican distillers. Premium ingredients will ensure the resulting cocktails are refreshing, smooth and thirst-quenching.

According to Tastewise food trends, margaritas are among the most popular drinks in restaurants and at-home recipes this season, making them the perfect addition to the next summer gathering.

About Shots Box

Shots Box is a bi-monthly subscription service that offers arrays of shot-sized craft distilled liquors from local, craft, artisanal, and small-batch spirits from small businesses and top distillers. Curated by tastemakers and delivered nationally, Shots Box is best known for top-rated whiskey subscription services The Whiskey Club and The Whiskey Tasters Club offered in a half year and annual subscriptions. Featured in Forbes, Thrive Global, Condé Nast Traveller, Rolling Stone, and The Chive, it provides a new way to try spirits, discover favorites, learn how to properly taste liquors, and gain access to full bottles of spirits that are not accessible elsewhere.

