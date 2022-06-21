Global $5.13 Billion Bi-Specific MAbS Market Analysis & Forecasts, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F

Dublin, June 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Bi-Specific MAbS Global Market Report 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The market is expected to reach $11.64 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 22.7%.



The global bi-specific mabs market is expected to grow from $3.80 billion in 2021 to $5.13 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 34.9%.

The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges.



The bi-specific MAbs or bispecific monoclonal antibodies market consists of sales of bispecific monoclonal antibodies and related services. Bi-Specific MAbs are artificial proteins that can bind two or more antigens into a single product. Bispecific monoclonal antibodies are used to improve immune response in various medical conditions and finds its applications in the field of drug delivery and cancer immunotherapy.



The main types of bi-specific are catumaxomab (removab), blinatumomab, duligotumab, SAR 156597. Catumaxomab is a rat-mouse hybrid monoclonal antibody used to treat malignant ascites, a condition that occurs in people who have metastasizing cancer. The various product types include in vivo, in vitro that are used for the treatment of cancer, autoimmune diseases, inflammatory diseases, infectious diseases, microbial diseases and others. The bispecific monoclonal antibodies are used by hospitals, research institutes, others.



The increasing prevalence of cancer and other chronic diseases is projected to contribute to the growth of the bispecific monoclonal antibodies market over the forecast period. Bispecific monoclonal antibodies are developed for the treatment of various cancers, infectious diseases, central nervous system disorders, and autoimmune disorders. Bispecific monoclonal antibodies are considered to be more effective over monoclonal antibodies (moAbs) as these target two or more tumor antigens on cells to disrupt cancer progression.

According to the World Health Organization, cancer is the leading cause of death worldwide and is responsible for around 10 million deaths in 2020. Additionally, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, chronic diseases are among the most prevalent diseases with 6 out of 10 adults suffering from at least one chronic disease in the USA. Therefore, a rising number of chronic diseases including cancer is anticipated to propel the demand for bi-specific MAbs market to treat these diseases effectively.



The availability of various alternative treatment methods for cancer is expected to limit the growth of the bispecific monoclonal antibodies market. Alternative cancer treatment therapies and methods used for the treatment of cancer including dietary treatments, acupuncture, homeopathy, and herbal remedies are gaining popularity in recent years attributed to side effects of chemotherapeutic anticancer agents.

For instance, Ayurvedic medicine, an ancient Indian system of medicine uses a range of techniques and treatments for cancer. Many of the herbs used in Ayurveda have anti-cancer properties, for example, andrographis paniculata. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), some nations are still responding to plant-based treatment as their main medicine source and developing nations are using the benefits of natural compounds for therapeutic purposes.

Therefore, this affects the biologic sales, and hence impacting the bi-specific MAbS market. Also, the global homeopathic product market is projected to reach $18.6 billion by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 14% during the forecast period. The less expensive alternative medicines increase competition for the biologics market, thereby, hindering the growth of the bi-specific MAbs market in the near future.



Companies in the bi-specific MAbS market are increasingly investing in various strategic initiatives such as collaborations and partnerships to expand the product portfolio and geographical presence of the company.



Major players in the bi-specific MAbs or bispecific monoclonal antibodies market are

Johnson & Johnson

Novartis AG

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Novo Nordisk A/S

Bayer AG

Thermo Fisher Scientific, inc.

Bistro-Myers Squibb. Mylan N.V.

Daiichi Sankyo Company, Ltd.

Abbott

AstraZeneca

Eli Lilly

Merck & Co. inc.

Amgen inc.

Pfizer inc.

GlaxoSmithKline plc.

Roche

Sanofi

Genentech

Immunomedics

Chugai Pharmaceutical

EMD Serono

Emergent BioSolutions

Jounce Therapeutics

MarcoGenics

Merus

Neovii Biotech

NovImmune SA

OncoMed Pharmaceuticals

Pieris

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Bi-Specific MAbS Market Characteristics



3. Bi-Specific MAbS Market Trends And Strategies



4. Impact Of COVID-19 On Bi-Specific MAbS



5. Bi-Specific MAbS Market Size And Growth

5.1. Global Bi-Specific MAbS Historic Market, 2016-2021, $ Billion

5.1.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.1.2. Restraints On The Market

5.2. Global Bi-Specific MAbS Forecast Market, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

5.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.2.2. Restraints On the Market



6. Bi-Specific MAbS Market Segmentation

6.1. Global Bi-Specific MAbS Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

Catumaxomab (Removab)

Blinatumomab

Duligotumab

SAR 156597

6.2. Global Bi-Specific MAbS Market, Segmentation By Product Type, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

In Vivo

In Vitro

6.3. Global Bi-Specific MAbS Market, Segmentation By Indication, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

Cancer

Autoimmune Diseases

Inflammatory Diseases

Infectious Diseases

Microbial Diseases

Others

6.4. Global Bi-Specific MAbS Market, Segmentation By End Use, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

Hospitals

Research Institutes

7. Bi-Specific MAbS Market Regional And Country Analysis

7.1. Global Bi-Specific MAbS Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

7.2. Global Bi-Specific MAbS Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion



