Logistics Robots Market To Reach USD 17.82 Billion By 2028 | North America Dominates Global Market Due To Rapid Industrialization

Pune, India, June 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Logistics Robots Market is anticipated to grow during the projected period due to the expansion of the e-commerce industry. Fortune Business Insights™ publishes this information in a report titled, "Logistics Robots Market, 2021-2028". As per the report, the logistics robots market size was USD 5.38 billion in 2020. The market is projected to grow from USD 6.17 billion in 2021 to USD 17.82 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 16.4% during the 2021-2028 period.

Players Profiled in the Market Report for Logistics Robots are:

ABB (Switzerland)

TOYOTA INDUSTRIES CORPORATION (Japan)

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. (Japan)

FANUC CORPORATION (Japan)

Vecna Robotics (U.S.)

KUKA AG (Germany)

Yaskawa America, Inc. (U.S.)

Dematic (U.S.)

Krones AG (Germany)

I.M.A. INDUSTRIA MACCHINE AUTOMATICHE S.P.A. (Italy)

Columbia/Okura LLC (U.S.)

IAM Robotics (U.S.)

TOSHIBA CORPORATION (Japan)

Teradyne Inc. (U.S.)

OMRON Corporation (Japan)

Asic Robotics AG (Switzerland)

The Hi-Tech Robotic Systemz (India)

Bastian Solutions, Inc. (U.S.)

Daifuku Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Vanderlande Industries B.V. (Netherlands)

KION GROUP AG (Germany)

COVID-19 Impact:

Factory Automation Post Pandemic To Bolster Market Growth

During the initial lockdown phase, the warehouse shutdown and the closure of manufacturing plants amid pandemic affected various industries globally. However, the increased demand for factory automation to manage factory operations has bolstered the logistics robots market growth during the pandemic period. Also, the automated factory resolved several supply chain issues and met customer demand.

Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2020 USD 5.38 billion Revenue forecast in 2028 USD 17.82 billion Growth Rate CAGR of almost 16.4% 2021-2028 Base Year 2020 Historical Year 2017 - 2019 Forecast Year 2021 - 2028 Segments Covered By Type, By Application, By Industry, By Region Forecast Units Value (USD Billion), and Volume (Units) Quantitative Units Revenue in USD million/billion and CAGR from 2020 to 2027 Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America and Rest of World Countries Covered Unites States, Canada, Mexico, Unites Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others Number of Companies Covered ABB, TOYOTA INDUSTRIES CORPORATION, Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd., FANUC CORPORATION, Vecna Robotics, KUKA AG, Yaskawa America, Inc., Dematic, Krones AG, I.M.A. INDUSTRIA MACCHINE AUTOMATICHE S.P.A., Columbia/Okura LLC, IAM Robotics, TOSHIBA CORPORATION, Teradyne Inc., OMRON Corporation, Asic Robotics AG, The Hi-Tech Robotic Systemz, Bastian Solutions, Inc., Daifuku Co., Ltd., Vanderlande Industries B.V., KION GROUP AG Saudi Arabia Facility Management Market Coverage Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter's five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, market attractiveness analysis by segments and region, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis.

Segments:

Technological Advancement to Support Automated Guided Vehicles Segment Growth

By type, the market is categorized into automated guided vehicles, autonomous mobile robots, robot arms, and others (UAV's). The automated guided vehicles segment is expected to dominate the market due to rising technological advancements in the industry.

Transportation Segment to Lead Market Due To Rising Deployment Activities

Based on application, the market is divided into palletizing & de-palletizing, pick & place, transportation, and others (shipment & delivery). The transportation segment is anticipated to lead the global market owing to the increasing deployment of robots to move heavy goods.

Rapid Digitization to Bolster E-commerce Segmental Growth

Based on industry, the market is segregated into e-commerce, healthcare, retail, food & beverages, automotive, and others. The E-commerce segment is predicted to hold a dominant market share due to rising digitization and increased online shopping by the population.

Geographically, the market share is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Report Coverage:

The report highlights well-researched information regarding the recent trends and advancements in the market. In addition, the trends adopted by leading market players to improve their business performance are discussed further in this report. Furthermore, the study sheds light on drivers and restraints affecting market development during the forecast period. The impact of COVID-19 pandemic is discussed briefly in the report.

Drivers & Restraints:

Rapid Digitization To Bolster Market Growth

The market is expected to emerge in the coming years owing to the rising adoption of autonomous warehouses. Also, the increasing digitization and rapid technological advancements in the industry are considered major driving factors. The expansion of the e-commerce industry and rising online customer engagement are expected to bolster the market growth.

However, high initial setup costs associated with robot development may hamper the market growth.

Regional Insights:

North America Dominates Global Market Due To Rapid Industrialization

North America is expected to grow at a substantial CAGR to dominate the global logistics robots market share during the forecast period owing to the rising construction of warehouses. Also, growing industrialization and commercialization in the region are expected to bolster the regional market growth.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to propel growth in the coming years due to the considerable presence of leading market players.

Competitive Landscape:

New Robot Launch Allow Companies To Strengthen Their Market Position

The key market players implement various business development strategies to improve their performance. These strategies include forming a strategic alliance, partnership, merger, and collaboration. Also, the adoption of advanced technologies allows companies to introduce reliable and efficient products.

Key Industry Development:

November 2019: OMRON Corporation introduced mobile robots that are proficient in moving a payload capacity of nearly up to 250 kg. The company is also expanding its existing series of mobile robots with the new addition.

