Commercial Water Heater Market in United States to value $1.2 Bn by 2030, Says Global Market Insights Inc.

U.S. Commercial Water Heater Market is expected to surpass USD 1.2 billion by 2030, according to a new research report by Global Market Insights Inc . Growing infrastructural investments in the commercial sector along with a rising renewable power demand will positively impact the business landscape.

Increasing shift toward sustainable infrastructures coupled with point of use application of enhanced heating systems in educational institutes and other commercial infrastructures will augment the industry potential. A paradigm shift toward the adoption of zero greenhouse emission solutions in line with the demand for low-cost hot water solutions will stimulate the market dynamics.

The COVID- 19 pandemic has marginally impacted the industry owing to the shutdown of major industrial operations together with continuous disruptions in the supply chain during the period. However, the slowdown in the restrictions and the restart of commercial facilities has led to product deployments. Furthermore, significant strategies toward the espousal of renewable sources will certainly foster the market outlook.

The instant commercial water heather market size in U.S. is projected to surge due to the ongoing replacement of conventional units with modern technologies combined with the requirement for on-demand heating through commercial facilities. Compact size, easy installation, lower installation costs, increased energy savings, safe design, and advanced security are some of the key attributes impacting product penetration. Moreover, the ability to deliver instant hot water in the service sector and improved efficiency will accelerate the market growth.

100 - 250 Liters market share is poised to grow on account of stringent government norms for the acceptance of reliable and energy-efficient heating systems. Rising shift toward saving energy bills across commercial establishments and extensive development of high-capacity hot water supply will favor the deployment of these systems. In addition, growing usage of clean energy units in college/university, offices, and other commercial facilities will augment the industry outlook.

Offices commercial water heater segment in the region is set to witness an upsurge credited to a rising shift toward the installation of cost-effective heating units and focus to satisfy the energy standards. Stringent norms and policies and the introduction of smart hot water supply equipment in offices will supplement the business potential. Additionally, the growing consumer focus to utilize smart heating equipment to satisfy the hot water demand together with the continuous development of building infrastructure will boost the market demand.

The U.S. commercial water heater market size in Pacific States was over USD 60 Million in 2021. Favorable business expansion and strategic measures for the development of technologically advanced units will bolster business growth. For instance, in January 2021, Bradford White Corporation purchased the Keltech line of commercial tankless electric water heaters. The acquisition has expanded the company’s consumer base and the demand to satisfy the energy requirement. Continuous product developments and rising investments leading to the expansion of sustainable hot water solutions will spur the industry demand.

Some of the key findings of the U.S. commercial water heater industry report include:

Growing demand for highly efficient water heating systems and shifting trends toward energy savings will garner the market statistics.





Prominent players operating in the industry include Bradford White Corporation, Rheem Manufacturing Company, State Industries, Havells India Ltd., and GE Appliances, amongst others.





Replacement and refurbishment of conventional water heaters with advanced & effective products and designs for commercial establishments will influence the market expansion.





Continuous product developments merged with increasing research & development facilities for the advancement of modern technologies will thrust the product demand.





Partial Table of Contents (ToC) of the report

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 U.S. commercial water heater industry 3600 synopsis, 2018 - 2030

2.1.1 Business trends

2.1.2 Product trends

2.1.3 Capacity trends

2.1.4 Energy source trends

2.1.5 Application trends

2.1.6 Regional trends

Chapter 3 US Commercial Water Heater Industry Insights

3.1 Industry ecosystem analysis

3.2 Innovation & technology landscape

3.3 Regulatory landscape

3.4 COVID- 19 impact on the industry outlook

3.5 Impact of Russia Ukraine war on the Industry Dynamics

3.6 Electrification potential across the U.S.

3.7 Industry impact forces

3.7.1 Growth drivers

3.7.1.1 Growing demand for energy efficient water heaters

3.7.1.2 Replacement of the existing water heaters

3.7.2 Industry pitfalls & challenges

3.7.2.1 High installation cost

3.8 Growth potential analysis

3.9 Price trend analysis, by capacity

3.10 Porter's Analysis

3.11 Competitive landscape, 2021

3.12 PESTEL Analysis



