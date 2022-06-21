Philadelphia-based Angel Group Syndicates Local Deal-Flow To National Audience

PHILADELPHIA, June 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Early-stage investing has grown exponentially. The growth across all business siloes is primarily fueled by advances in artificial intelligence, cloud-based computing, and blockchain technologies, but the infrastructure for this type of early investment was built by angel investment groups. Locally, Keiretsu Forum Mid-Atlantic has spent the last 11 years fine-tuning the process while expanding the opportunity for local founders and funders to create deal flow outside the region through syndication. Recently, a Philadelphia-based company inspired investors across the country and fueled syndication growth.



Keiretsu Forum Mid-Atlantic is part of a global network of angel investor groups with 33 chapters in North America. In addition, Keiretsu has syndication deals with over 30 angel groups peppered from coast to coast. Last week, Howard Lubert, Area President of Keiretsu Forum Mid-Atlantic and South-East, announced three new syndication treaties: Queen City Angel Group (Ohio), Desert Angels (Arizona), and Life Science Greenhouse (Harrisburg). Treaty partners must be members of the Angel Capital Association and agree to share due diligence reports openly.

Seasoned entrepreneurs will tell you that funding is the most important job for an early-stage company; friends and family can only carry you so far. Working with an angel group with a network significantly increases your investor audience, syndicated deal flow expedites the process because the deal has been vetted, there is robust due diligence and often an investment package prepared for examination.

The East Coast has developed hubs of Life Science excellence. Angel investing has expanded around these hubs. Earlier this year, Pitchbook ranked Keiretsu Forum #1 in healthcare devices and supplies and #4 in the pharma and biotech based on activity in the sectors. For this reason, Keiretsu Forum attracts investors from across the networks who are specifically looking for great deal flow in the pharma, med-tech, and biotech sectors.

"Our experience in private equity and vetting life science deals has created a center of excellence in the Mid-Atlantic and South-East region," says Howard Lubert. "We are happy to share our expertise and due diligence with interested accredited angel investors. We want to create a win-win for founders and funders, so the ecosystem continues growing."

To learn more about angel investing and deal syndication, visit the website.

Keiretsu Forum's Mid-Atlantic and South-East is part of Keiretsu Forum's global investment community of accredited private equity angel investors, venture capitalists, and corporate/ institutional investors. Today's Keiretsu Forum is a worldwide network of capital, resources, and deal flow with 55 chapters on 4 continents. Keiretsu Forum members invest in high-quality, diverse investment opportunities. To be our guest at an upcoming Forum meeting, let us know here.