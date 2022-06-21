Global Plant Activators Market Report 2022: Market to Reach $938.5 Million by 2027 - Shrinking Arable Land & Declining Agricultural Yields Drive the Importance of Plant Activators

Dublin, June 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Plant Activators - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Plant Activators Market to Reach $938.5 Million by 2027

The global market for Plant Activators estimated at US$640.8 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$938.5 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.6% over the analysis period 2020-2027.

Fruits & Vegetables, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.3% CAGR and reach US$347.8 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Cereals & Grains segment is readjusted to a revised 5.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $101.7 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.1% CAGR

The Plant Activators market in the U.S. is estimated at US$101.7 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$139.1 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8.1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.9% and 4.7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4% CAGR.



Oilseeds & Pulses Segment to Record 4.5% CAGR

In the global Oilseeds & Pulses segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 3.9% CAGR estimated for this segment.

These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$85.4 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$111.4 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets.

Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$138.5 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 5.3% CAGR through the analysis period.



Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Plant Activators: Market Prospects and Outlook

Biological Plant Activators Segment Drives Market Growth

Fruits & Vegetables: The Largest Segment in Plant Activators Market

Europe Leads the Plant Activators Market, High Growth Potential in Asian Economies

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising Demand for Agricultural Commodities to Meet the Needs of Expanding Global Population Drives Demand for Plant Activators

Shrinking Arable Land & Declining Agricultural Yields Drive the Importance of Plant Activators

Loss of Arable Land & Decline in Yields Doubles Up the Pressure to Strengthen Plant Defenses Against Diseases

As Monocropping Increases Pest Resistance and Raises Risk of Crop Diseases, Farmers Turn to Plant Activators for Improving Plant Health and Quality

Monocropping Impacts Plant Health & Quality, Predisposing it to Diseases: Impact of Long-Term Coffee Monoculture on Plant Health in Terms of Root Dry Weight & Shoot Dry Weight (In Grams Per Plant)

With Climate Change and Global Warming Anticipated to Lead to Increase in Pest Attacks, Need for Plant Activators Set to Grow

Rising Threat of Plant Diseases and Concerns over Associated Yield Losses Enhances Significance of Plant Activators

Chronic Yield Losses Due to Plant Diseases & Their Dire Implications for Global Food Security Brings "Plant Activators" into the Spotlight for their Yield Boosting Benefits: Comparison of Yields With and Without Crop Protection

Plant Activators Market Benefits from the Rising Demand for Crop Care and Protection Products

Concerns over Adverse Effects of Excessive Pesticide Usage Turns Attention to Plant Activators

Increasing Consumer Preference for Organic Foods and Vegan Diets: An Opportunity for Activators Market

Innovations Spur Growth in the Plant Activators Market

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. REGIONAL MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

