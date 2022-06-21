Locafy Limited Announces Operations Update June 2022

Key Highlights

Locafy’s Page 1 search engine rankings across all business types and all global markets now exceed 60%, with more than 43% in Top 3 positions

Ranking improvements come as search engine giant shifts search algorithms

Reseller base grew by more than 20% in May

Locafy Limited (NASDAQ: LCFY, LCFYW) (“Locafy” or “the Company”) today provides an operations update for the month of May.

“In the last few months, we have seen some significant updates by one of the largest search engine providers globally, the latest being in May,” said Locafy CEO Gavin Burnett.

Pleasingly our patented platform has not only quickly adapted to these changes but lifted overall customer ranking results.

We’re now seeing in all the global markets that we operate in, our customers appear on the crucial Page 1 of search results over 60% of the time, with more than 43% in Top 3 positions.

While we are one of the few search engine optimization (SEO) companies globally to publicly publish our customer outcomes, we believe these results are at the high end of the $700 billion optimization sector,” said Mr Burnett.

Locafy customers globally had their websites updated in minutes as search engines shifted their focus.

“When changes occur, we are able to adapt and upgrade our entire client base’s published landing page solutions centrally, rather than individually updating each one,” said Mr Burnett.

“Our clients are busy businesses who care about outcomes rather than being taken through a laborious manual process.”

Locafy grew its reseller base by more than 20% from April to the end of May, to reach 125 global resellers.

Growth in resellers is a key endorsement in Locafy’s cost-effective and patented technology as many are selling the product across their existing client relationships.

