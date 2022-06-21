Global Food Encapsulation Market Report 2022-2028 - Increasing Adoptability of Encapsulation Technologies in Food Industries

Dublin, June 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Food Encapsulation Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report predicts the global food encapsulation market to grow with a CAGR of 7.86% over the forecast period from 2022-2028.

The report on the global food encapsulation market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2020 to 2028. The study on food encapsulation market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2020 to 2028.



The report on food encapsulation market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global food encapsulation market over the period of 2020 to 2028. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.



Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global food encapsulation market over the period of 2020 to 2028. Further, Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.

What does this Report Deliver?

Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the food encapsulation market.

Complete coverage of all the segments in the food encapsulation market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2028.

Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global food encapsulation market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and latest developments of the company.

Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.

Report Findings

Drivers

Increase in demand for convenience foods and functional foods

Growing awareness about food encapsulation

Consumers are becoming more health conscious

Restraints

Higher cost of encapsulation technologies

Opportunities

Increasing adoptability of encapsulation technologies in food industries

Company Profiles

Aveka Group

Balchem Corporation

Cargill Inc

Firmenich Inc

Friesland Campina Kievit

Kerry Group

Lycored Ltd.

National Enzyme Company

Royal DSM

Symrise AG

Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Research Methods

1.3. Research Approaches



2. Executive Summary

2.1. Food Encapsulation Market Highlights

2.2. Food Encapsulation Market Projection

2.3. Food Encapsulation Market Regional Highlights



3. Global Food Encapsulation Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

3.3. Analysis of COVID-19 impact on the Food Encapsulation Market

3.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.5. Growth Matrix Analysis

3.5.1. Growth Matrix Analysis by Core Phase

3.5.2. Growth Matrix Analysis by Shell Material

3.5.3. Growth Matrix Analysis by Technology

3.5.4. Growth Matrix Analysis by Region

3.6. Value Chain Analysis of Food Encapsulation Market



4. Food Encapsulation Market Macro Indicator Analysis



5. Global Food Encapsulation Market by Core Phase

5.1. Additives

5.2. Enzymes

5.3. Minerals

5.4. Organic Acids

5.5. Prebiotics

5.6. Probiotics

5.7. Sweeteners

5.8. Vitamins

5.9. Others



6. Global Food Encapsulation Market by Shell Material

6.1. Emulsifiers

6.2. Lipids

6.3. Polysaccharides

6.4. Proteins

6.5. Shell Materials



7. Global Food Encapsulation Market by Technology

7.1. Chemical Process

7.2. Physical Process

7.3. Physical Chemical Process



8. Global Food Encapsulation Market by Region 2022-2028

8.1. North America

8.1.1. North America Food Encapsulation Market by Core Phase

8.1.2. North America Food Encapsulation Market by Shell Material

8.1.3. North America Food Encapsulation Market by Technology

8.1.4. North America Food Encapsulation Market by Country

8.2. Europe

8.3. Asia-Pacific

8.4. RoW



9. Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape

9.1. Competitive Landscape in the Global Food Encapsulation Market

9.2. Companies Profiled

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vo415o