Grieg Seafood ASA: Mandatory Notification of Trade – primary insiders

Erik Holvik, CCO in Grieg Seafood ASA, has acquired 2,290 shares in Grieg Seafood ASA (ISIN: NO0010365521) at NOK 143.3724 per share on Oslo Stock Exchange, in total NOK 328,322.80, on 21 June 2022. His total shareholding after this share purchase is 8,127 shares.



Kristina Furnes, Global Communication Manager in Grieg Seafood ASA, has acquired 1,142 shares in Grieg Seafood ASA (ISIN: NO0010365521) at NOK 143.00 per share on Oslo Stock Exchange, in total NOK 163,306.00, on 21 June 2022. Her total shareholding after this share purchase is 4,711 shares.



Trond Kathenes, CDO in Grieg Seafood ASA, has acquired 1,350 shares in Grieg Seafood ASA (ISIN: NO0010365521) at NOK 143.7571 per share on Oslo Stock Exchange, in total NOK 194,072.09, on 21 June 2022. His total shareholding after this share purchase is 4,280 shares.



They are all part of Grieg Seafood ASA's synthetic share option program. In this connection they have an obligation to re-invest at least 50% of the settlement amount received up to the point where the respective option holder holds shares in Grieg Seafood ASA (calculated at the highest of the original acquisition price and the market price at the exercise date) equal to 100% of the option holder's current annual gross salary.





This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act and art. 19 of the market abuse regulation.