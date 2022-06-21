Quipt Enters Louisiana Adding Approximately $6.5 Million in Annualized Revenues, and Anticipated $1.3 Million of Adjusted EBITDA (post integration) with Acquisition of Access Respiratory Homecare, LLC

CINCINNATI, June 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quipt Home Medical Corp. (“Quipt” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:QIPT; TSXV:QIPT), a U.S. based leader in the home medical equipment industry, focused on end-to-end respiratory care, is very pleased to announce that it has acquired Access Respiratory Homecare, LLC (“Access Respiratory Homecare”), a business with operations in Louisiana, reporting unaudited trailing 12-month annual revenues of approximately $6.5 million ‎and with anticipated Adjusted EBITDA (defined below) of $1.3 million post integration. As a reminder all figures stated are in USD.



Acquisition Details

The acquisition encompasses two locations in Louisiana, representing the 19th state of service for Quipt. The Company will immediately gain access to the large market of New Orleans, covering the entire coverage sphere of that attractive metro hub. The Company also gains access to the city of Lafayette, as well as the surrounding areas, providing a second hub for Quipt to grow its infrastructure in the state. The acquisition adds over 1,000 referring physicians bringing Quipt’s referring network base to over 20,600, and increases Quipt’s active patient count by over 6,000, bringing Quipt’s total to over 190,000 active patients.

Additionally, Access Respiratory Homecare has a strong management team in place focused on clinical excellence, and like Quipt, offers high-quality service, equipment, and supplies. Access Respiratory Homecare has several difficult to obtain insurance contracts and the expansionary operating footprint aligns closely with regions that have a high prevalence of Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (“COPD”), a key target patient group; Louisiana is among the highest prevalence U.S. States. According to the National Institutes of Health (NIH), about 304,000 people in Louisiana have COPD1. The acquisition possesses a heavily weighted respiratory product mix inclusive of a robust ventilation therapy program, which contain pediatric patients on the therapy.

The integration process will allow for Quipt’s best-in-class subscription-based resupply program to be firmly cemented, with over 2,400 patients set to join the resupply program, an immediate revenue synergy.

The acquisition will increase Quipt’s annual revenues by approximately $6.5 million and is expected to increase Quipt’s Adjusted EBITDA, post integration, by $1.3 million.

Reiteration of Outlook for Calendar End 2022 (Fiscal Q1 2023)

Based on the current operations, market trends and completed and prospective acquisitions, the Company is reiterating it outlook for its annual run-rate revenue by the end of calendar 2022 (Fiscal Q1 2023) to be $180-$190 million with $38-$43 million in run-rate Adjusted EBITDA.

Management Commentary

“We are extremely excited to close the acquisition of Access Respiratory Homecare, providing us a meaningful entrance into Louisiana, representing our 19th state of service. Louisiana is an attractive market that we have been looking to enter with over 300,000 COPD sufferers across the state, and we are thrilled to be able to do so on the heels of this acquisition,” said Greg Crawford, Chairman and CEO of Quipt. “Our resupply program is an immediate actionable revenue synergy for us, with over 2,400 patients set to join our program as we fully integrate the acquisition. Moreover, the valuable commercial insurance contracts, strong referring physician base, and opportunity for a land and expand approach in the state make this a fantastic acquisition for us. Looking ahead our pipeline remains very strong with additional attractive opportunities like Access for us to strategically expand our footprint into new and existing markets in need of robust clinical respiratory care in the home.”

Chief Financial Officer, Hardik Mehta added, “This acquisition allows us to build out our operating footprint into a brand-new state with significant infrastructure as we surpass 190,000 active patients, 20,600 referring physicians, add $6.5 million in revenue, and a significant adjusted EBITDA contribution. Access is a perfect example of the quality acquisition targets we are after that meet our stringent criteria and robust due-diligence process. We will not waver as it comes to our acquisition approach, concentrated on attractive targets that strategically fit our objectives towards becoming a leader in at home respiratory care across the United States focused on superior patient care.”

_______________

1 Source: https://www.nhlbi.nih.gov/health-topics/education-and-awareness/copd-learn-more-breathe-better/state-prevalence



ABOUT QUIPT HOME MEDICAL CORP.

The Company provides in-home monitoring and disease management services including end-to-end respiratory solutions for patients in the United States healthcare market. It seeks to continue to expand its offerings to include the management of several chronic disease states focusing on patients with heart or pulmonary disease, sleep disorders, reduced mobility, and other chronic health conditions. The primary business objective of the Company is to create shareholder value by offering a broader range of services to patients in need of in-home monitoring and chronic disease management. The Company’s organic growth strategy is to increase annual revenue per patient by offering multiple services to the same patient, consolidating the patient’s services, and making life easier for the patient.

Reader Advisories

Readers are cautioned that the financial information regarding the acquisition disclosed herein is unaudited and derived as a result of the Company’s due diligence, including a review of the acquisition’s bank statements and tax returns.

There can be no assurance that any of the potential acquisitions in the Company’s pipeline or in negotiations will be completed as proposed or at all and no definitive agreements have been executed. Completion of any transaction will be subject to applicable director, shareholder, and regulatory approvals.

Unless otherwise specified, all dollar amounts in this press release are expressed in U.S. ‎dollars.‎



Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute "forward-looking information" as such term is ‎‎defined in applicable Canadian securities legislation. The words "may", "would", "could", "should", "potential", ‎‎‎"will", "seek", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "outlook", and similar expressions ‎as ‎they relate to the Company, including: post integration financial results (revenue and Adjusted EBITDA) of ‎ Access Respiratory Homecare; Quipt adding patients to its subscription-based resupply program; Quipt’s acquisition ‎pipeline and pace of further acquisitions; ‎and Quipt’s outlook for calendar 2022; are intended to identify forward-looking information. All statements ‎other than statements of ‎historical fact may be forward-looking information. Such statements reflect the ‎Company's current views and ‎intentions with respect to future events, and current information available to the ‎Company, and are subject to ‎certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including: the acquisition achieving ‎results at least as good as ‎historical performances; the financial information regarding the acquisition being ‎verified when included in the ‎Company’s consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with ‎generally accepted accounting ‎principles in Canada as set out in the CPA Canada ‎Handbook – Accounting under ‎Part I, which incorporates ‎International Financial ‎Reporting Standards as issued by the International Accounting ‎Standards Board‎; the ‎Company successfully identified, negotiating and completing additional acquisitions, ‎including accretive ‎acquisitions; and in order to meet calendar 2022 outlook, the Company organically growing at an annualized rate of 10%, completing acquisitions ‎that add at least ‎‎$18 to $28 million in new revenue and contributing Adjusted EBITDA post integration of at least $4 to $6 million. Many factors could cause the actual ‎results, ‎performance or achievements that may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking information to ‎vary from ‎those described herein should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize. Examples of such ‎risk factors ‎include, without limitation: credit; market (including equity, commodity, foreign exchange and interest ‎rate); ‎liquidity; operational (including technology and infrastructure); reputational; insurance; strategic; ‎regulatory; legal; ‎environmental; capital adequacy; the general business and economic conditions in the regions ‎in which the ‎Company operates; the ability of the Company to execute on key priorities, including the successful ‎completion of ‎acquisitions, business retention, and strategic plans and to attract, develop and retain key ‎executives; difficulty ‎integrating newly acquired businesses; the ability to implement business strategies and ‎pursue business opportunities; low profit ‎market segments; disruptions in or attacks (including cyber-attacks) on ‎the Company's information technology, ‎internet, network access or other voice or data communications systems or ‎services; the evolution of various types ‎of fraud or other criminal behavior to which the Company is exposed; the ‎failure of third parties to comply with ‎their obligations to the Company or its affiliates; the impact of new and ‎changes to, or application of, current ‎laws and regulations; decline of reimbursement rates; dependence on few ‎payors; possible new drug discoveries; a ‎novel business model; dependence on key suppliers; granting of permits ‎and licenses in a highly regulated ‎business; the overall difficult litigation environment, including in the U.S.; ‎increased competition; changes in ‎foreign currency rates; increased funding costs and market volatility due to ‎market illiquidity and competition for ‎funding; the availability of funds and resources to pursue operations; ‎critical accounting estimates and changes ‎to accounting standards, policies, and methods used by the Company; ‎the occurrence of natural and unnatural ‎catastrophic events and claims resulting from such events; and risks ‎related to COVID-19 including various ‎recommendations, orders and measures of governmental authorities to try ‎to limit the pandemic, including travel ‎restrictions, border closures, non-essential business closures, quarantines, ‎self-isolations, shelters-in-place and social distancing, ‎disruptions to markets, economic activity, financing, ‎supply chains and sales channels, and a deterioration of general economic ‎conditions including a possible ‎national or global recession; as well as those risk factors discussed or referred to ‎in the Company’s disclosure ‎documents filed with United States Securities and Exchange Commission and ‎available at www.sec.gov, and with ‎the securities regulatory authorities in certain provinces of Canada and ‎available at www.sedar.com. Should any ‎factor affect the Company in an unexpected manner, or should ‎assumptions underlying the forward-looking ‎information prove incorrect, the actual results or events may differ ‎materially from the results or events predicted. ‎Any such forward-looking information is expressly qualified in its ‎entirety by this cautionary statement. Moreover, ‎the Company does not assume responsibility for the accuracy or ‎completeness of such forward-looking ‎information. The forward-looking information included in this press release ‎is made as of the date of this press ‎release and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise ‎any forward-looking information, ‎other than as required by applicable law‎.‎

Non-GAAP Measures

This press release refers to “Adjusted EBITDA” which is a non-GAAP and non-IFRS financial measure that does not have a standardized meaning prescribed by GAAP or IFRS. The Company’s presentation of this financial measure may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies. This financial measure is intended to provide additional information to investors concerning the Company’s performance. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as EBITDA excluding stock-based compensation. Adjusted EBITDA is a Non-IFRS measure the Company uses as an indicator of financial health and excludes several items which may be useful in the consideration of the financial condition of the Company, as applicable, including interest expense, income taxes, depreciation, amortization, stock- based compensation, goodwill impairment and change in fair value of debentures and financial derivatives.

