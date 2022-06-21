Wellbeing Digital Sciences Announces the Appointment of Natalie Dolphin as VP of Marketing and Investment Relations

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wellbeing Digital Sciences Inc. (“Wellbeing” or the “Company”) (NEO: MEDI) (OTC: KONEF) (FRA: SQ2), an evidence-based mental healthcare company focused on the development and implementation of innovative clinical solutions, including psychedelic medicine and digital therapeutics as supported by clinical research, is very pleased to announce the appointment of Ms. Natalie Dolphin as the Vice President of Marketing and Investment Relations.

As VP of Marketing and Investment Relations, Ms. Dolphin brings over 15 years of experience in marketing, business development and capital markets. Natalie held a managerial role at the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE), enabling companies to go public, in addition to helping with series A and B funding opportunities. Prior to joining Wellbeing, she served as the Director of Marking at MagicMed Industries subsequently, acquired by Nasdaq listed Enveric Biosciences Inc., where she held the same title. As part of the executive leadership team, Natalie will be responsible for overseeing the planning and execution of Wellbeing’s North American marketing and investment relations strategy.

“Natalie is an outstanding addition to our Wellbeing team, having an exceptional record of leading successful marketing programs in her previous positions and will be able to focus attention on highlighting our high-quality assets and longer-term growth initiatives in the capital markets,” said Najla Guthrie, CEO of Wellbeing. “We are thrilled to welcome Natalie to the team as we continue to expand our clinical network, in addition to our contract research capabilities and digital therapeutics partnerships, to meet the evolving needs of the market. I’m confident Natalie’s experience and marketing leadership will enable us to bring meaningful and effective solutions to not only our partners in the industry looking to further develop their assets but to also create meaningful dialogue with an expanding patient base.”

“I am honored to join the Wellbeing team and thrilled to build on the Company’s solid foundation as a leading evidence based mental health company focused on the development and implementation of innovative clinical solutions. The Company has a massive opportunity to fundamentally change the way we not only view mental health, but the way we treat mental health indications. Our team will be undertaking an extensive capital markets program over the coming months to highlight the great work that CEO Najla Guthrie and her team have accomplished so far in 2022 and provide insight into our plans for the remainder of the year and beyond,” said Natalie Dolphin, VP of Marketing and Investment Relations.

About Wellbeing Digital Science

Wellbeing Digital Sciences Inc. is an evidence-based mental healthcare company focused on the development and implementation of innovative clinical treatment solutions, including psychedelic medicine and digital therapeutics, as supported by clinical research. Its mission is supported by a network of North American clinics that provide forward-thinking therapies and other types of treatment to patients as well as through a contract research organization that offers clinical trials services to clients pursuing drug development. For additional information, please visit wellbeingdigital.co.

