Atlas Releases Inaugural Environmental, Social, and Governance Report

AUSTIN, Texas, June 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATCX) (“Atlas” or the “Company”), a leading Infrastructure and Environmental services provider, announced today that it has released its inaugural sustainability report, highlighting our Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) strategy and corresponding 2030 goals to meet its commitment to the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and Atlas’ heart-led values and purpose. Atlas’ 2021 ESG report can be found here .

Key Highlights of the report include:

Completion of a full ESG strategy for Atlas and setting metrics and targets for internal monitoring and external reporting on ESG.

Commitment to transparent corporate governance by establishing a Nominating, Corporate Governance and Sustainability Board Committee, and the ESG Executive Steering Committee, to guide the company’s sustainability-related matters and strategy.

Completion of the first carbon footprint inventory including Scope 1, Scope 2, and Scope 3 emissions.

Appointment of the first Chief Diversity Officer (CDO) responsible for leading the effort to embed a culture of diversity and inclusion.

Launch of the first Diversity, Equity & Inclusion (DE&I) Council, and seven employee resource groups (“ERGs”), to foster a diverse and inclusive workplace aligned with the Atlas core values.

“Our employees embrace our company’s purpose to not only be fair and inclusive, But to also serve our communities by providing resilient and sustainable solutions to mitigate the impacts of climate change,” said Atlas CEO L. Joe Boyer. “I am proud of our employees’ commitment to achieving the ESG goals we have set for our company and their continuing efforts to contribute to a safe and sustainable world for future generations.”

Atlas’ target goals to be accomplished by 2030 include:

Safe and Healthy Infrastructure: complete 50,000 projects that contribute to safe and resilient infrastructure and environmental assets; enhance the safety and wellbeing of our employees by reducing the severity of injury cases by 50%.

complete projects that contribute to safe and resilient infrastructure and environmental assets; enhance the safety and wellbeing of our employees by reducing the severity of injury cases by 50%. Sustainable and Resilient Systems: reduce Scope 1 and 2 GHG (greenhouse gas) emissions by 50 percent; transition 50 percent of vehicles within our fleet to hybrid or electric models.

reduce Scope 1 and 2 GHG (greenhouse gas) emissions by transition of vehicles within our fleet to hybrid or electric models. Diverse, Equitable, and Inclusive Communities: achieve and maintain gender pay equity across all levels of our organization; train 100% of employees on unconscious biases annually; contribute 10,000 volunteer hours focused on STEAM (science, technology, engineering, art and math) activities that prioritize the advancement of underprivileged communities.

About the Sustainability Report

This Report reflects information and performance data as of December 31, 2021, representing all Atlas’ operations. Please note that information contained herein does not constitute any guarantees or promises with regard to business activities, performance or future results. This Report is aligned with the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) Standards and includes recommended disclosures from the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) and the Taskforce on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) frameworks.

About Atlas Technical Consultants

Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Atlas is a leading provider of Infrastructure and Environmental Solutions. We partner with our clients to improve performance and extend the lifecycle of built and natural infrastructure assets stressed by climate, health, and economic impacts. With 3,500+ employees nationwide, Atlas brings deep technical expertise to public- and private-sector clients, integrating services across four primary disciplines: Environmental (ENV); Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC); Engineering & Design (E&D); and Program Management/Construction Management, and Quality Management (PCQM). To learn more about Atlas innovations for transportation, commercial, water, government, education, and industrial markets, visit https://www.oneatlas.com .

