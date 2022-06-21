Vinco Ventures Announces Inclusion in Russell 3000® Index

ROCHESTER, N.Y., June 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vinco Ventures, Inc. (Nasdaq: BBIG) (“Vinco Ventures,” “Vinco,” or the “Company”), a digital media and content technologies holding company, today announced that it will be included in the Russell 3000® Index, effective after the U.S. market opens on June 27, 2022, as part of the 2022 Russell indexes reconstitution.

Membership in the U.S. all-cap Russell 3000® Index, which remains in place for one year, means automatic inclusion in the large-cap Russell 1000 Index or small-cap Russell 2000 Index as well as the appropriate growth and value style indexes. FTSE Russell determines membership for its Russell indexes primarily by objective, market-capitalization rankings, and style attributes.

“Inclusion in the Russell 3000 Index is an important milestone for Vinco Ventures, as it will provide increased visibility and exposure to the U.S. investment community. This has been a formative year for us – we have worked hard over the last year to achieve this recognition," said Lisa King, CEO of Vinco Ventures. “It is a key time for us to reach the broader investment community. We have many exciting business updates ahead as we continue to diligently execute our growth plan focused on our core business pillars: engage, endorse and entertain.”

Russell indexes are widely used by investment managers and institutional investors for index funds and as benchmarks for active investment strategies. Approximately $12 trillion in assets are benchmarked against Russell’s US indexes. Russell indexes are part of FTSE Russell, a leading global index provider. For more information on the Russell 3000® Index and the Russell indexes reconstitution, go to the “Russell Reconstitution” section on the FTSE Russell website.

About FTSE Russell

FTSE Russell is a global index leader that provides innovative benchmarking, analytics, and data solutions for investors worldwide. FTSE Russell calculates thousands of indexes that measure and benchmark markets and asset classes in more than 70 countries, covering 98% of the investable market globally.

FTSE Russell index expertise and products are used extensively by institutional and retail investors globally. Approximately $20 trillion is currently benchmarked to FTSE Russell indexes. For over 30 years, leading asset owners, asset managers, ETF providers and investment banks have chosen FTSE Russell indexes to benchmark their investment performance and create ETFs, structured products, and index-based derivatives.

A core set of universal principles guides FTSE Russell index design and management: a transparent rules-based methodology is informed by independent committees of leading market participants. FTSE Russell is focused on applying the highest industry standards in index design and governance and embraces the IOSCO Principles. FTSE Russell is also focused on index innovation and customer partnerships as it seeks to enhance the breadth, depth and reach of its offering.

FTSE Russell is wholly owned by London Stock Exchange Group.

For more information, visit www.ftserussell.com.

About Vinco Ventures

Vinco Ventures (Nasdaq: BBIG) is focused on the development of digital media and content technologies. Vinco Ventures’ consolidated subsidiary, ZVV Media Partners, LLC, a joint venture of Vinco Ventures and ZASH Global Media and Entertainment Corporation, has an 80% ownership interest in Lomotif Private Limited. For more information, please visit investors.vincoventures.com.

Forward-Looking Statements and Disclaimers

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” as defined in the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which are based upon beliefs of, and information currently available to, Vinco Ventures’ management as well as estimates and assumptions made by Vinco Ventures’ management. These statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historic or current facts. When used in this presentation the words “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “believe,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “projected,” and other words or the negative of these terms and similar expressions as they relate to the applicable company or its management identify forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect the current view of Vinco Ventures with respect to future events and are subject to risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors relating to Vinco Ventures and its subsidiaries and consolidated variable interest entities including Lomotif, their industry, financial condition, operations and results of operations. Such factors include, but are not limited to, the expected benefits from Vinco Ventures’ investments in Lomotif and related growth initiatives and strategies such as the blended media, cross-platform distribution strategy, the expected benefits of Lomotif’s participation in and sponsorship of live entertainment events, the expected benefits from acquisition of AdRizer and planned integration of the AdRizer technology with Lomotif and Honey Badger and synergies between AdRizer, Lomotif and Honey Badger, uncertainties as to the completion and timing of the spin-off of Cryptyde, the failure to satisfy any conditions to complete the spin-off as specified in the Form 10, the expected tax treatment of the spin-off and the impact of the spin-off on the businesses of Vinco Ventures and Cryptyde, the expected benefits for Vinco Ventures, its shareholders and Cryptyde from the recent injection of businesses and assets into Cryptyde and the spin-off, the regulatory risks with the NFT and blockchain business lines and such other risks and uncertainties described more fully in documents filed by Vinco Ventures and Cryptyde with or furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the risk factors discussed in Vinco Ventures’ Annual Report on Form 10-K for the period ended December 31, 2021 filed on April 15, 2022 and Cryptyde’s Amendment No. 4 to Form 10 filed on May 13, 2022, which are available at www.sec.gov. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or the underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may differ significantly from those anticipated, believed, estimated, expected, intended, or planned. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results, performance, or achievements. Except as required by applicable law, including the securities laws of the United States, we do not intend to update any of the forward-looking statements to conform these statements to actual results.

