Africa Fixed Broadband Market Statistics and Analyses Report 2022: African Countries Showing Steady Progress Towards Fibre Broadband Builds

Dublin, June 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Africa - Fixed Broadband Market - Statistics and Analyses" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



African countries showing steady progress towards fibre broadband builds

Although for many years the development of telecom infrastructure in Africa had been held back by underinvestment and neglect among governments and telecom sector regulators, more recently there have been determined efforts across much of the region to address these shortcomings. Even so, some countries continue to suffer from a mix on man-made and natural problems, including civil strife, insurgencies, and drought, which render efforts towards progress difficult.



Inadequate fixed-line services remain pervasive across much of the continent, even in the more mature markets such as South Africa and Nigeria. However, investments being made by governments and telcos are ongoing, and while mobile networks account for most of this spend, there is a considerable proportion earmarked for terrestrial cabling. The result is a growing network of telecom cables providing regional and international connectivity.



These cable systems are providing the means for telcos to expand the reach of their fibre platforms. In many areas, fibre deployments are no longer nascent but maturing, as telcos reach deeper into major urban areas. With cable infrastructure providing greater bandwidth, telcos are able to offer compelling fibre-based broadband services at a reasonable cost to end-users.

As such, fibre is being taken up by a wider proportion of urban dwellers, and the service is no longer limited to or perceived as a platform for NGOs, government departments, and businesses which can afford it.



In many respects, fibre is an obvious choice as a platform, since telcos are building infrastructure from the bottom up, and there is little economic benefit in building out copper when fibre is the technology which is best placed to enable governments to achieve their ambitions for developing digital economies.



Key Topics Covered:



Telecoms Maturity Index - Africa

Market characteristics

Market Leaders

Market Challengers

Market Emergents

TMI vs GDP

Mobile and mobile broadband penetration

Fixed versus mobile broadband penetration

Regional fixed broadband market overview



Algeria

Market analysis

Broadband statistics

Digital Subscriber Line (DSL) networks

Fibre-to-the-Premises (FttP) networks

Other fixed broadband services

Angola

Introduction and statistical overview

Market analysis

Broadband statistics

Internet Exchange Points (IXP)

Fixed-line broadband technologies

Benin

Introduction and statistical overview

Broadband statistics

Public Internet Access Locations

Fixed-line broadband technologies

Botswana

Introduction and statistical overview

Market analysis

Public internet access facilities

Botswana Internet Exchange (BINX)

White space spectrum

Broadband statistics

Fixed-line broadband technologies

Burkina Faso

Introduction and statistical overview

Broadband statistics

Public Internet access locations

Computer program

ISP market

Fixed-line broadband technologies

Other fixed broadband services

Cameroon

Introduction and statistical overview

Broadband statistics

Fixed-line broadband technologies

Chad

Market analysis

Broadband statistics

Fixed wireless (WiMAX, WiBro, Wi-Fi)

Satellite broadband

Cote d'Ivoire

Introduction and statistical overview

Broadband statistics

Public Internet access locations

Fixed-line broadband technologies

Democratic Republic of Congo

Introduction

Broadband statistics

ISP market

Internet exchange points (IXP)

Internet satellite

Djibouti

Broadband statistics

Fixed-line broadband technologies

Egypt

Market analysis

Free Internet project

National Broadband Plan

Public internet access locations

Broadband statistics

Eritrea

Telecom, mobile and internet market overview

Privatisation of EriTel

Internet statistics

Ethiopia

Introduction and statistical overview

Broadband statistics

Public internet access locations

Fixed-line broadband technologies

Gabon

Introduction

Market analysis

Broadband statistics

Fixed-line broadband technologies

Gambia

Market analysis

Broadband statistics

Internet Exchange Point (IXP)

Fixed-line broadband technologies

Ghana

Introduction and statistical overview

Broadband statistics

Public Internet Access Venues (PAVs)

Shared access centres

Mobile Telecentre To-Go

Digital Subscriber Line (DSL) networks

Fibre-to-the-Premises (FttP)

Other fixed broadband services

Domestic backbone network infrastructure

Guinea

Introduction and statistical overview

Broadband subscribers

Fixed wireless (Wi-Fi and WiMAX)

Satellite broadband

Kenya

Introduction and statistical overview

Digital Subscriber Line (DSL) networks

Fibre-to-the-Premises (FttP) networks

Other fixed broadband services

Lesotho

Introduction and statistical overview

Broadband statistics

Fixed-line broadband technologies

Liberia

Introduction and statistical overview

Libya

Introduction

Broadband statistics

Fixed-line broadband technologies

Madagascar

Market analysis

Broadband statistics

Public internet access locations

Data licensees

Broadband infrastructure

Malawi

Introduction

Broadband statistics

Fixed-line broadband technologies

Wi-Fi/WiMAX

Mali

Introduction and statistical overview

Broadband statistics

Fixed-line broadband technologies

Mauritania

Introduction and statistical overview

Other fixed broadband services

Mauritius

Introduction

Broadband statistics

Broadband infrastructure

Morocco

Introduction

Broadband statistics

Digital Subscriber Line (DSL) networks

Fibre-to-the-Premises (FttP) networks

Other fixed broadband services

Mozambique

Introduction

Broadband statistics

Public internet access locations

Mozambique Internet Exchange Point (MOZ-IX)

Fixed-line broadband technologies

Namibia

Introduction

Broadband statistics

Fixed-line broadband technologies

Niger

Introduction and statistics

Nigeria

Introduction and statistical overview

Market analysis

Internet Exchange Points (IXP)

National Broadband Plan

Broadband statistics

Digital Subscriber Line (DSL) networks

Fibre-to-the-Premises (FttP) networks

Other fixed broadband services

Rwanda

Introduction

Broadband statistics

Rwanda Internet Exchange Point (RIXP)

Cybercafes and telecentres

One Laptop per Child (OLPC)

Other initiatives

Fixed-line broadband technologies

Senegal

Introduction and statistical overview

Broadband statistics

Fixed-line broadband technologies

Sierra Leone

Introduction and statistical overview

Somalia

Market analysis

Broadband statistics

South Africa

Market analysis

Community access projects

Internet Service Providers Association (ISPA)

Internet Exchange Points (IXP)

Broadband statistics

Digital Subscriber Line (DSL) networks

Fibre-to-the-Premises (FttP) networks

Other fixed broadband services

South Sudan

Introduction and statistical overview

Broadband infrastructure

Sudan

Introduction and statistical overview

Sudan Internet Society (SiS)

Broadband statistics

Fixed-line broadband technologies

Fixed wireless broadband services

Swaziland

Introduction and statistical overview

Fixed-line broadband technologies

Tanzania

Introduction and statistical overview

Broadband infrastructure

Tunisia

Introduction and statistical overview

Broadband statistics

Public Internet access locations

Agence Tunisienne d'Internet (ATI)

Fixed-line broadband technologies

Uganda

Market analysis

Broadband statistics

Public Internet access locations

Uganda Internet Exchange Point (UiXP)

Digital Subscriber Line (DSL) networks

Fibre-to-the-Premises (FttP) networks

Other fixed broadband services

Zambia

Introduction and statistical overview

Fixed-line broadband technologies

Zimbabwe

Introduction and statistical overview

Digital Subscriber Line (DSL) Networks

Fibre-to-the-Premises (FttP)

Other fixed broadband services

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/401y8r