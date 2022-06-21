Africa Fixed Broadband Market Statistics and Analyses Report 2022: African Countries Showing Steady Progress Towards Fibre Broadband Builds

Dublin, June 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Africa - Fixed Broadband Market - Statistics and Analyses" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

African countries showing steady progress towards fibre broadband builds

Although for many years the development of telecom infrastructure in Africa had been held back by underinvestment and neglect among governments and telecom sector regulators, more recently there have been determined efforts across much of the region to address these shortcomings. Even so, some countries continue to suffer from a mix on man-made and natural problems, including civil strife, insurgencies, and drought, which render efforts towards progress difficult.

Inadequate fixed-line services remain pervasive across much of the continent, even in the more mature markets such as South Africa and Nigeria. However, investments being made by governments and telcos are ongoing, and while mobile networks account for most of this spend, there is a considerable proportion earmarked for terrestrial cabling. The result is a growing network of telecom cables providing regional and international connectivity.

These cable systems are providing the means for telcos to expand the reach of their fibre platforms. In many areas, fibre deployments are no longer nascent but maturing, as telcos reach deeper into major urban areas. With cable infrastructure providing greater bandwidth, telcos are able to offer compelling fibre-based broadband services at a reasonable cost to end-users.

As such, fibre is being taken up by a wider proportion of urban dwellers, and the service is no longer limited to or perceived as a platform for NGOs, government departments, and businesses which can afford it.

In many respects, fibre is an obvious choice as a platform, since telcos are building infrastructure from the bottom up, and there is little economic benefit in building out copper when fibre is the technology which is best placed to enable governments to achieve their ambitions for developing digital economies.

Key Topics Covered:

Telecoms Maturity Index - Africa

  • Market characteristics
  • Market Leaders
  • Market Challengers
  • Market Emergents
  • TMI vs GDP
  • Mobile and mobile broadband penetration
  • Fixed versus mobile broadband penetration

Regional fixed broadband market overview

Algeria

  • Market analysis
  • Broadband statistics
  • Digital Subscriber Line (DSL) networks
  • Fibre-to-the-Premises (FttP) networks
  • Other fixed broadband services

Angola

  • Introduction and statistical overview
  • Market analysis
  • Broadband statistics
  • Internet Exchange Points (IXP)
  • Fixed-line broadband technologies

Benin

  • Introduction and statistical overview
  • Broadband statistics
  • Public Internet Access Locations
  • Fixed-line broadband technologies

Botswana

  • Introduction and statistical overview
  • Market analysis
  • Public internet access facilities
  • Botswana Internet Exchange (BINX)
  • White space spectrum
  • Broadband statistics
  • Fixed-line broadband technologies

Burkina Faso

  • Introduction and statistical overview
  • Broadband statistics
  • Public Internet access locations
  • Computer program
  • ISP market
  • Fixed-line broadband technologies
  • Other fixed broadband services

Cameroon

  • Introduction and statistical overview
  • Broadband statistics
  • Fixed-line broadband technologies

Chad

  • Market analysis
  • Broadband statistics
  • Fixed wireless (WiMAX, WiBro, Wi-Fi)
  • Satellite broadband

Cote d'Ivoire

  • Introduction and statistical overview
  • Broadband statistics
  • Public Internet access locations
  • Fixed-line broadband technologies

Democratic Republic of Congo

  • Introduction
  • Broadband statistics
  • ISP market
  • Internet exchange points (IXP)
  • Internet satellite

Djibouti

  • Broadband statistics
  • Fixed-line broadband technologies

Egypt

  • Market analysis
  • Free Internet project
  • National Broadband Plan
  • Public internet access locations
  • Broadband statistics

Eritrea

  • Telecom, mobile and internet market overview
  • Privatisation of EriTel
  • Internet statistics

Ethiopia

  • Introduction and statistical overview
  • Broadband statistics
  • Public internet access locations
  • Fixed-line broadband technologies

Gabon

  • Introduction
  • Market analysis
  • Broadband statistics
  • Fixed-line broadband technologies

Gambia

  • Market analysis
  • Broadband statistics
  • Internet Exchange Point (IXP)
  • Fixed-line broadband technologies

Ghana

  • Introduction and statistical overview
  • Broadband statistics
  • Public Internet Access Venues (PAVs)
  • Shared access centres
  • Mobile Telecentre To-Go
  • Digital Subscriber Line (DSL) networks
  • Fibre-to-the-Premises (FttP)
  • Other fixed broadband services
  • Domestic backbone network infrastructure

Guinea

  • Introduction and statistical overview
  • Broadband subscribers
  • Fixed wireless (Wi-Fi and WiMAX)
  • Satellite broadband

Kenya

  • Introduction and statistical overview
  • Digital Subscriber Line (DSL) networks
  • Fibre-to-the-Premises (FttP) networks
  • Other fixed broadband services

Lesotho

  • Introduction and statistical overview
  • Broadband statistics
  • Fixed-line broadband technologies

Liberia

  • Introduction and statistical overview

Libya

  • Introduction
  • Broadband statistics
  • Fixed-line broadband technologies

Madagascar

  • Market analysis
  • Broadband statistics
  • Public internet access locations
  • Data licensees
  • Broadband infrastructure

Malawi

  • Introduction
  • Broadband statistics
  • Fixed-line broadband technologies
  • Wi-Fi/WiMAX

Mali

  • Introduction and statistical overview
  • Broadband statistics
  • Fixed-line broadband technologies

Mauritania

  • Introduction and statistical overview
  • Other fixed broadband services

Mauritius

  • Introduction
  • Broadband statistics
  • Broadband infrastructure

Morocco

  • Introduction
  • Broadband statistics
  • Digital Subscriber Line (DSL) networks
  • Fibre-to-the-Premises (FttP) networks
  • Other fixed broadband services

Mozambique

  • Introduction
  • Broadband statistics
  • Public internet access locations
  • Mozambique Internet Exchange Point (MOZ-IX)
  • Fixed-line broadband technologies

Namibia

  • Introduction
  • Broadband statistics
  • Fixed-line broadband technologies

Niger

  • Introduction and statistics

Nigeria

  • Introduction and statistical overview
  • Market analysis
  • Internet Exchange Points (IXP)
  • National Broadband Plan
  • Broadband statistics
  • Digital Subscriber Line (DSL) networks
  • Fibre-to-the-Premises (FttP) networks
  • Other fixed broadband services

Rwanda

  • Introduction
  • Broadband statistics
  • Rwanda Internet Exchange Point (RIXP)
  • Cybercafes and telecentres
  • One Laptop per Child (OLPC)
  • Other initiatives
  • Fixed-line broadband technologies

Senegal

  • Introduction and statistical overview
  • Broadband statistics
  • Fixed-line broadband technologies

Sierra Leone

  • Introduction and statistical overview

Somalia

  • Market analysis
  • Broadband statistics

South Africa

  • Market analysis
  • Community access projects
  • Internet Service Providers Association (ISPA)
  • Internet Exchange Points (IXP)
  • Broadband statistics
  • Digital Subscriber Line (DSL) networks
  • Fibre-to-the-Premises (FttP) networks
  • Other fixed broadband services

South Sudan

  • Introduction and statistical overview
  • Broadband infrastructure

Sudan

  • Introduction and statistical overview
  • Sudan Internet Society (SiS)
  • Broadband statistics
  • Fixed-line broadband technologies
  • Fixed wireless broadband services

Swaziland

  • Introduction and statistical overview
  • Fixed-line broadband technologies

Tanzania

  • Introduction and statistical overview
  • Broadband infrastructure

Tunisia

  • Introduction and statistical overview
  • Broadband statistics
  • Public Internet access locations
  • Agence Tunisienne d'Internet (ATI)
  • Fixed-line broadband technologies

Uganda

  • Market analysis
  • Broadband statistics
  • Public Internet access locations
  • Uganda Internet Exchange Point (UiXP)
  • Digital Subscriber Line (DSL) networks
  • Fibre-to-the-Premises (FttP) networks
  • Other fixed broadband services

Zambia

  • Introduction and statistical overview
  • Fixed-line broadband technologies

Zimbabwe

  • Introduction and statistical overview
  • Digital Subscriber Line (DSL) Networks
  • Fibre-to-the-Premises (FttP)
  • Other fixed broadband services

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/401y8r

 

        








        

            

                

                    
