Africa Fixed Broadband Market Statistics and Analyses Report 2022: African Countries Showing Steady Progress Towards Fibre Broadband Builds

Dublin, June 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Africa - Fixed Broadband Market - Statistics and Analyses" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
African countries showing steady progress towards fibre broadband builds
Although for many years the development of telecom infrastructure in Africa had been held back by underinvestment and neglect among governments and telecom sector regulators, more recently there have been determined efforts across much of the region to address these shortcomings. Even so, some countries continue to suffer from a mix on man-made and natural problems, including civil strife, insurgencies, and drought, which render efforts towards progress difficult.
Inadequate fixed-line services remain pervasive across much of the continent, even in the more mature markets such as South Africa and Nigeria. However, investments being made by governments and telcos are ongoing, and while mobile networks account for most of this spend, there is a considerable proportion earmarked for terrestrial cabling. The result is a growing network of telecom cables providing regional and international connectivity.
These cable systems are providing the means for telcos to expand the reach of their fibre platforms. In many areas, fibre deployments are no longer nascent but maturing, as telcos reach deeper into major urban areas. With cable infrastructure providing greater bandwidth, telcos are able to offer compelling fibre-based broadband services at a reasonable cost to end-users.
As such, fibre is being taken up by a wider proportion of urban dwellers, and the service is no longer limited to or perceived as a platform for NGOs, government departments, and businesses which can afford it.
In many respects, fibre is an obvious choice as a platform, since telcos are building infrastructure from the bottom up, and there is little economic benefit in building out copper when fibre is the technology which is best placed to enable governments to achieve their ambitions for developing digital economies.
Key Topics Covered:
Telecoms Maturity Index - Africa
- Market characteristics
- Market Leaders
- Market Challengers
- Market Emergents
- TMI vs GDP
- Mobile and mobile broadband penetration
- Fixed versus mobile broadband penetration
Regional fixed broadband market overview
Algeria
- Market analysis
- Broadband statistics
- Digital Subscriber Line (DSL) networks
- Fibre-to-the-Premises (FttP) networks
- Other fixed broadband services
Angola
- Introduction and statistical overview
- Market analysis
- Broadband statistics
- Internet Exchange Points (IXP)
- Fixed-line broadband technologies
Benin
- Introduction and statistical overview
- Broadband statistics
- Public Internet Access Locations
- Fixed-line broadband technologies
Botswana
- Introduction and statistical overview
- Market analysis
- Public internet access facilities
- Botswana Internet Exchange (BINX)
- White space spectrum
- Broadband statistics
- Fixed-line broadband technologies
Burkina Faso
- Introduction and statistical overview
- Broadband statistics
- Public Internet access locations
- Computer program
- ISP market
- Fixed-line broadband technologies
- Other fixed broadband services
Cameroon
- Introduction and statistical overview
- Broadband statistics
- Fixed-line broadband technologies
Chad
- Market analysis
- Broadband statistics
- Fixed wireless (WiMAX, WiBro, Wi-Fi)
- Satellite broadband
Cote d'Ivoire
- Introduction and statistical overview
- Broadband statistics
- Public Internet access locations
- Fixed-line broadband technologies
Democratic Republic of Congo
- Introduction
- Broadband statistics
- ISP market
- Internet exchange points (IXP)
- Internet satellite
Djibouti
- Broadband statistics
- Fixed-line broadband technologies
Egypt
- Market analysis
- Free Internet project
- National Broadband Plan
- Public internet access locations
- Broadband statistics
Eritrea
- Telecom, mobile and internet market overview
- Privatisation of EriTel
- Internet statistics
Ethiopia
- Introduction and statistical overview
- Broadband statistics
- Public internet access locations
- Fixed-line broadband technologies
Gabon
- Introduction
- Market analysis
- Broadband statistics
- Fixed-line broadband technologies
Gambia
- Market analysis
- Broadband statistics
- Internet Exchange Point (IXP)
- Fixed-line broadband technologies
Ghana
- Introduction and statistical overview
- Broadband statistics
- Public Internet Access Venues (PAVs)
- Shared access centres
- Mobile Telecentre To-Go
- Digital Subscriber Line (DSL) networks
- Fibre-to-the-Premises (FttP)
- Other fixed broadband services
- Domestic backbone network infrastructure
Guinea
- Introduction and statistical overview
- Broadband subscribers
- Fixed wireless (Wi-Fi and WiMAX)
- Satellite broadband
Kenya
- Introduction and statistical overview
- Digital Subscriber Line (DSL) networks
- Fibre-to-the-Premises (FttP) networks
- Other fixed broadband services
Lesotho
- Introduction and statistical overview
- Broadband statistics
- Fixed-line broadband technologies
Liberia
- Introduction and statistical overview
Libya
- Introduction
- Broadband statistics
- Fixed-line broadband technologies
Madagascar
- Market analysis
- Broadband statistics
- Public internet access locations
- Data licensees
- Broadband infrastructure
Malawi
- Introduction
- Broadband statistics
- Fixed-line broadband technologies
- Wi-Fi/WiMAX
Mali
- Introduction and statistical overview
- Broadband statistics
- Fixed-line broadband technologies
Mauritania
- Introduction and statistical overview
- Other fixed broadband services
Mauritius
- Introduction
- Broadband statistics
- Broadband infrastructure
Morocco
- Introduction
- Broadband statistics
- Digital Subscriber Line (DSL) networks
- Fibre-to-the-Premises (FttP) networks
- Other fixed broadband services
Mozambique
- Introduction
- Broadband statistics
- Public internet access locations
- Mozambique Internet Exchange Point (MOZ-IX)
- Fixed-line broadband technologies
Namibia
- Introduction
- Broadband statistics
- Fixed-line broadband technologies
Niger
- Introduction and statistics
Nigeria
- Introduction and statistical overview
- Market analysis
- Internet Exchange Points (IXP)
- National Broadband Plan
- Broadband statistics
- Digital Subscriber Line (DSL) networks
- Fibre-to-the-Premises (FttP) networks
- Other fixed broadband services
Rwanda
- Introduction
- Broadband statistics
- Rwanda Internet Exchange Point (RIXP)
- Cybercafes and telecentres
- One Laptop per Child (OLPC)
- Other initiatives
- Fixed-line broadband technologies
Senegal
- Introduction and statistical overview
- Broadband statistics
- Fixed-line broadband technologies
Sierra Leone
- Introduction and statistical overview
Somalia
- Market analysis
- Broadband statistics
South Africa
- Market analysis
- Community access projects
- Internet Service Providers Association (ISPA)
- Internet Exchange Points (IXP)
- Broadband statistics
- Digital Subscriber Line (DSL) networks
- Fibre-to-the-Premises (FttP) networks
- Other fixed broadband services
South Sudan
- Introduction and statistical overview
- Broadband infrastructure
Sudan
- Introduction and statistical overview
- Sudan Internet Society (SiS)
- Broadband statistics
- Fixed-line broadband technologies
- Fixed wireless broadband services
Swaziland
- Introduction and statistical overview
- Fixed-line broadband technologies
Tanzania
- Introduction and statistical overview
- Broadband infrastructure
Tunisia
- Introduction and statistical overview
- Broadband statistics
- Public Internet access locations
- Agence Tunisienne d'Internet (ATI)
- Fixed-line broadband technologies
Uganda
- Market analysis
- Broadband statistics
- Public Internet access locations
- Uganda Internet Exchange Point (UiXP)
- Digital Subscriber Line (DSL) networks
- Fibre-to-the-Premises (FttP) networks
- Other fixed broadband services
Zambia
- Introduction and statistical overview
- Fixed-line broadband technologies
Zimbabwe
- Introduction and statistical overview
- Digital Subscriber Line (DSL) Networks
- Fibre-to-the-Premises (FttP)
- Other fixed broadband services
