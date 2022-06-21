Global Pyrogen Testing Market (2022 to 2027) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts

Dublin, June 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pyrogen Testing Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global pyrogen testing market reached a value of US$ 1.10 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 2.04 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 10.7% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Pyrogen testing is conducted to detect both endotoxin and non-endotoxin pyrogenic contaminants in aqueous parenteral. It assists in ensuring the safety of the parenteral pharmaceutical product and medical device and avoiding life-threatening diseases and fatal endotoxic shock induced by pyrogenic substances. Some of the commonly utilized methods of pyrogen testing include limulus amebocyte lysate (LAL) test, recombinant factor C (rFC) test, rabbit pyrogen test (RPT), and monocyte activation test (MAT). At present, its demand is escalating across the globe as it is robust, sensitive, and scalable.



Pyrogen Testing Market Trends:

The flourishing pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries around the world represent one of the key factors bolstering the growth of the market. Pyrogen testing finds extensive applications in these industries for the safe development and release of infection-free products at a cost-effective price. It is also utilized for determining microbes or the presence of metabolites in drugs during the manufacturing process.

Moreover, the testing aids in improving the management of infectious diseases by determining the disease severity, recovery, and sequelae. As a result, it is employed in the production of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccines worldwide. This, along with the increasing prevalence of chronic ailments, such as heart diseases, cancer, and diabetes, is positively influencing the market.

Furthermore, leading players are introducing technologically advanced and cost-effective pyrogen testing techniques that provide a more relevant prediction of pyrogenic activity compared to the traditional methods, which is creating a favorable market outlook. Besides this, the launch of the new therapeutics and continuous funding of research and development (R&D) activities by manufacturing companies and governing agencies of numerous countries is acting as another major growth-inducing factor.



Key Market Segmentation:

The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global pyrogen testing market, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2022-2027. Our report has categorized the market based on product, test type and application.



Breakup by Product:

Instruments

Kits and Reagents

Services

Breakup by Test Type:

In-vitro Tests

LAL Tests

Rabbit Tests

Others

Breakup by Application:

Pharmaceutical and Biologics

Medical Devices

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Charles River Laboratories International Inc., Ellab A/S, Fujifilm Wako Pure Chemical Corporation (Fujifilm Holdings Corporation), Lonza Group AG, Merck KGaA, Microcoat Biotechnologie GmbH, Nelson Laboratories LLC (Sotera Health), North American Science Associates Inc., Pacific Biolabs Inc., Sanquin, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Toxikon Corporation and Wuxi Apptec.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global pyrogen testing market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global pyrogen testing market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the product?

What is the breakup of the market based on the test type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global pyrogen testing market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

