CalAmp Partners with assured Techmatics to Deliver Data Insights for Commercial Fleet ELD Compliance in United States, Canada and Mexico

assured Techmatics’ apollo Electronic Logging Device (ELD) solution delivers Hours of Service (HOS), inspections and fuel usage reporting for compliance with government agencies in the United States, Canada and Mexico



apollo ELD is an affordable, easy-to-learn and simple-to-use system that delivers interstate, intrastate and cross-border insights to meet regulatory requirements

IRVINE, Calif., June 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CalAmp (Nasdaq: CAMP), a connected intelligence company helping people and organizations improve operational performance with a data-driven solutions ecosystem, today announced a new partnership with transport and compliance leader, assured Techmatics. Together with CalAmp’s edge computing devices, the company will offer assured Techmatics’ apollo Electronic Logging Device (ELD) solution to commercial and public fleet operators, enabling them to capture and log critical data necessary for regulatory compliance. apollo ELD has been approved by the U.S. Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) for interstate and intrastate commerce across America, by a third-party body accredited with the Minister of Transport for Canada and by the Secretaría de Comunicaciones y Transportes (SCT) for Mexico.

Within the cab, apollo ELD makes it easy for drivers to manage their HOS logbooks, vehicle inspection reports, fuel usage records and receipts. CalAmp’s edge computing device connects to the in-cab tablet and provides information critical to support state-by-state and cross-border regulatory rule requirements. ELD data will be integrated with other tractor, trailer and cargo insights and accessible through CalAmp’s portfolio of Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) or Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) solutions.

CalAmp will offer apollo ELD with the following bundled or standalone subscription services:

Hours of Service (HOS): The ELD mandates established by the United States, Canada and Mexico require that fleets maintain Records of Duty Status (RODS) by implementing automated, certified ELD technology to track and monitor their drivers’ HOS. The goal of these ELD mandates is to improve the accuracy of HOS logs and ultimately prevent driver fatigue and unsafe driving throughout North America.



“We’ve been in the ELD business since 2004 and have used that experience to develop the apollo ELD solution to be the most comprehensive and simple to use solution on the market for commercial fleets to achieve compliance. This includes streamlining how drivers manage their electronic logs and daily tasks, as well as how fleet managers obtain these insights from their drivers. We are excited to partner with CalAmp as a company with a shared vision for connected intelligence of all vehicles, assets and drivers for smarter, better fleet management,” said David Seijo, president, assured Techmatics.

“Regulations like the ELD mandate and DVIR are designed to protect commercial fleet drivers, ensure safe vehicle operation and ultimately protect all who share the open road. The data that the assured Techmatics’ apollo ELD system collects for compliance purposes perfectly complements our full stack of fleet and asset tracking solutions. Working together, we can help commercial fleet managers and drivers improve fleet safety and regulatory compliance with real-time, state-by-state and cross-border requirements while transporting goods within and across the United States, Canada and Mexico,” said Brett Jackson, senior vice president of transportation and logistics for CalAmp.

About assured Techmatics

assured Techmatics was founded in 2004 in Miami, Florida, with the purpose to develop a location-based solution to improve drivers’ travel experience. Our apollo ELD flagship product is a powerful bundle of reliable hardware and state-of-the-art software with carrier and driver dashboards and reporting that help transportation companies meet their safety goals and remain compliant with U.S., Canadian, and Mexican ELD regulations. apollo ELD was the second ELD solution to be certified by the FMCSA in the United States and the third to be approved in Canada.

About CalAmp

CalAmp (Nasdaq: CAMP ) is a connected intelligence company that leverages a data-driven solutions ecosystem to help people and organizations improve operational performance. We solve complex problems in transportation and logistics, commercial and government fleet, industrial equipment and consumer vehicle marketplaces by providing solutions that track, monitor and recover vital assets. The insights enabled by our cloud platform, applications and edge computing devices drive operational visibility, safety, efficiency, maintenance and sustainability. Headquartered in Irvine, California, CalAmp has over one million software and services subscribers and 10 million edge devices deployed worldwide. For more information, visit calamp.com , or LinkedIn , Facebook , Twitter , YouTube or CalAmp Blog .

CalAmp, LoJack, TRACKER , Here Comes The Bus , Bus Guardian , iOn Vision , CrashBoxx and associated logos are among the trademarks of CalAmp and/or its affiliates in the United States, certain other countries and/or the EU. Spireon acquired the LoJack® U.S. Stolen Vehicle Recovery (SVR) business from CalAmp and holds an exclusive license to the LoJack mark in the United States and Canada. Any other trademarks or trade names mentioned are the property of their respective owners.

